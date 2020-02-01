Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell takes stunning pole
Reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winner Matt Campbell put in a stunning Top 10 Shootout lap to secure pole position for the #911 Absolute Porsche.
The Aussie was unstoppable in the single-lap dash, only falling a tenth short of his regular qualifying time with a 2m03.555.
That left him two-tenths clear of the pack, securing a first Allan Simonsen Trophy for Porsche.
"I put everything on the line, I was really pushing hard," said Campbell. I missed a few apexes but overall there was nothing left on the table.
"It's a fantastic result, first time here in the new-generation car. This is one I've wanted for a long time. I've had many attempts at a Shootout and this one I put it all together."
Alvaro Parente was best of the rest, the 59Racing McLaren driver edging #999 GruppeM Mercedes driver Raffaele Marciello by just 0.04s.
The #18 KCMG Nissan will start from fourth after Joao Paulo de Oliveira made up three spots compared to qualifying.
Laurens Vanthoor put the #1 EBM Porsche fifth on the grid, while Maro Engel (#77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes) went from being up at the second sector on his lap to dropping to sixth.
Kelvin van der Linde was seventh quickest in the #222 Valvoline Audi, recovering from a moment at Hell Corner with a stunning middle sector, with Shane van Gisbergen eighth in the #888 Triple Eight Mercedes.
Marco Mapelli was ninth in the #63 FFF Lamborghini, as Jake Dennis dropped two spots compared to qualifying with the 10th best time aboard the #76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin.
