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Fernando Alonso earns Michael Schumacher comparison from Jenson Button

Jenson Button has compared racing Fernando Alonso to battling Michael Schumacher while backing the Spaniard to continue in Formula 1

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has likened racing against Fernando Alonso to battling Michael Schumacher.

Writing in his Jenson's Journal for Aston Martin ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Button reflected on Alonso's career as the paddock waits to see if the Spaniard will commit to another season in the championship.

"The biggest compliment I can give Fernando is that fighting him was very similar to fighting with Michael Schumacher," Button wrote. "In my experience against them it would be hard but fair – it was on the limit every time and I loved that. That was part of the challenge.

"When I won my first grand prix in Hungary, I was fighting against them and that's what you want as a driver. You want to be fighting against the best, against the greats, to see how you compare.

"In my career I got to race against the likes of Fernando and Michael, as well as Mika Hakkinen, Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. I've been really lucky to have raced against some of the true legends of the sport."

Button praised Alonso's ability to adapt to any car and set-up. "Fernando drives like no one else. He's aggressive, he can adapt brilliantly, and it's been that way all through his career."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

At 45 years old, there has been intense speculation about Alonso's future in the championship. While rumours of retirement and a potential move to Alpine have floated around, the Aston Martin driver is yet to confirm what the future holds for him beyond the 2026 season.

"Obviously, this year has been tough, but it's still an exciting time to be at Aston Martin Aramco and to be working with people like Adrian Newey. Any F1 driver would love to race a car designed by him, and to experience first-hand him driving this team forward," Button added.

"I know how difficult it is to decide your future, and he's been there once before. He left the sport and came back, so he obviously left too early. Now, he will make sure that he's 100 per cent certain that he doesn't want to be in the sport before he leaves.

"Fernando's still got so much more to give in F1. I would love to see him in an Aston Martin fighting for wins. That's where he should be, and it's where this team is aiming to be."

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