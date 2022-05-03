Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Williams F1 engineers asked if entire car could be stripped of paint Next / Why tyre balance is proving critical to F1 2022 performance swings
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

The other Ferrari on F1’s podium: Why drivers celebrate with Trento wine

Until Charles Leclerc’s late slip-up at Imola, Ferrari the manufacturer had been a fixture on the 2022 F1 World Championship podium – but even with a Red Bull 1-2 and a McLaren in third, the Ferrari name appeared in the post-race celebrations.

Charles Bradley
By:
The other Ferrari on F1’s podium: Why drivers celebrate with Trento wine

The unrelated Ferrari Trento sparkling wine brand took over as F1’s ‘Official Toast’ in 2021 – although it wasn’t the first time its product was sprayed on an F1 podium. The 1981 Italian Grand Prix, won by Renault’s Alain Prost, featured its wine in a one-off deal.

Race winner Alain Prost, Renault, celebrates with Ferrari wine

Race winner Alain Prost, Renault, celebrates with Ferrari wine

Photo by: Motorsport Images

After several decades of using Moet and Mumm champagne after races, sparkling wine producer Chandon was used for the podium celebrations from the start of 2016. Midway through the 2017 season, F1 announced an official tie-up with champagne producer Carbon – a deal that ran through to 2020. 

Asked then why the sport had broken with tradition and committed to a new sparkling wine deal over champagne, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The answer is very simple: it is the quality of the product and the quality of the company. This is the reason why our relationship has developed.” 

This weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix podium will be celebrated in time-honoured fashion by the top three drivers and winning constructor's representative with special edition bottles that feature a unique label dedicated to the new circuit in Miami, packaged in a customized gift box.

Simone Masè, general manager of Gruppo Lunelli, said: “We are extremely proud that Ferrari Trento will be the Official Toast of the Miami Grand Prix. As the first ever Grand Prix to take place in Miami, this is a hugely significant moment for the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.  

“This is a special collaboration based on our shared values, such as the pursuit of excellence in every detail, and in celebrating important moments, observing Miami’s impressive history in hosting world-class sporting events. We look forward to bringing a touch of Italian style to such events over the years to come.” 

As with the previous Ferrari F1® Limited Editions, the bottle is a Blanc de Blancs cuvée and only available in limited quantities from top wine stores and online. 

Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari, and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc – bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino. 

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Williams F1 engineers asked if entire car could be stripped of paint
Previous article

Williams F1 engineers asked if entire car could be stripped of paint
Next article

Why tyre balance is proving critical to F1 2022 performance swings

Why tyre balance is proving critical to F1 2022 performance swings
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
The science behind Miami GP’s “innovative” F1 track surface Miami GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

The science behind Miami GP’s “innovative” F1 track surface

How the Miami F1 GP has prepared for Florida’s natural hazards Miami GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

How the Miami F1 GP has prepared for Florida’s natural hazards

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

Why the Miami Grand Prix weekend will be an F1 game changer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the Miami Grand Prix weekend will be an F1 game changer

The science behind Miami GP’s “innovative” F1 track surface
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The science behind Miami GP’s “innovative” F1 track surface

How the Miami F1 GP has prepared for Florida’s natural hazards
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Miami F1 GP has prepared for Florida’s natural hazards

Mercedes has found ‘several directions’ that may cure F1 porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has found ‘several directions’ that may cure F1 porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Prime

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Prime

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight Prime

Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.