Ferrari set to introduce new F1 fuel and engine updates in Austria

Ferrari is currently waiting for official approval from the FIA before introducing its upgraded Formula 1 engine, provisionally as early as the Austrian Grand Prix.

The updated power unit pushes the concept of its steel-alloy cylinder head even further. Using a steel alloy rather than aluminium for the cylinder head allows combustion chamber temperatures to be significantly higher than usual; with aluminium, structural failures would have been inevitable at the same temperatures.

Combined with a new Shell fuel developed specifically for this configuration, the increase in power is expected to help reduce the horsepower deficit.

The team will ship the third version of its 067/6 power unit to Spielberg, featuring the modifications allowed under the ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities), and will run it pending FIA approval.

It is hoped that the team is able to reduce the power gap to Mercedes' internal combustion engine, thanks to the collaboration between Enrico Gualtieri's engine department and Shell's laboratory in Hamburg.

It is difficult to determine how much of the performance increase comes from the newly homologated fuel and how much from the FIA-approved engine modifications.

Ferrari has so far been running a "hot" engine, with intake air entering the intercooler at temperatures exceeding 100C (compared to the typical 60–70C seen in conventional designs). From the Austrian Grand Prix onward, this limit will be increased to over 115C.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The higher temperature and pressure inside the combustion chamber will allow a much greater proportion of the fuel particles to burn, producing fewer emissions while achieving a significantly more efficient combustion process. The result should be an increase in engine power, as more of the chemical potential energy is turned into mechanical work with a cleaner burn.

Lewis Hamilton's victory in Barcelona greatly boosted morale within the Maranello team, which hopes to confirm the SF-26's step forward in performance in Styria thanks to its second aerodynamic upgrade package of the season, following the one introduced in Miami.

The reduction in drag and the increase in aerodynamic downforce enabled Loic Serra's Ferrari to win out at the Barcelona Grand Prix. In its new configuration, the Ferrari proved to be the car that managed tyre wear better than any other, ending Mercedes' dominance after the Silver Arrows had won the first six races of the season.

During the debrief following the Barcelona race, Ferrari focused on understanding the electronic failure that disabled Charles Leclerc's hydraulic system. The Monegasque driver suddenly lost power steering, brake-by-wire, and the active aerodynamic systems. Ferrari's engineers are trying to identify the cause of the issue, with it suggested that Leclerc's incident at Antony Noghes in Monaco may have had similarities to the failure experienced in Spain.

Although the team will hope that it can continue challenging the championship-leading Mercedes, it should also expect a response from Red Bull, which has scheduled the debut of a major upgrade package at its home circuit.