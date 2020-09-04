Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza

shares
comments
Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza
By:

Lewis Hamilton fears another traffic "nightmare" in qualifying at Monza as drivers bunch up while trying to get a tow in the crucial Q3 session.

Last year, the top 10 runners slowed each other to such an extent that only McLaren Formula 1 team driver Carlos Sainz was able to get round in time to start his final lap.

On Friday FIA race director Michael Masi issued a warning about drivers running too slowly, and indicated that there would be a minimum out laptime in FP3 and qualifying in an effort to encourage drivers to get a move on.

"It was difficult in the past, and obviously we didn't even get to do the last lap last year," said Hamilton.

"It's going to be interesting – I heard they might put in a minimum time that we have to do an out lap, maybe that will help.

"But I think it's going to be a nightmare on the last corner still, with everyone trying to get a gap. It's definitely going to be hard work."

During practice, Lando Norris was one of several drivers to complain on the radio about slow moving cars.

"I think it's going to be very similar to last year with a lot of cars not wanting to go into first place," said the McLaren driver.

"So it's going to be tricky. It's going to be exciting to watch. It's going to be similar to last year. We already have seen in the F3 and F2, it's a similar story.

'It's going to be tricky to make sure you're in the right spot, because you want a slipstream because it helps a lot around here, but at the same time, you don't want to be too close and have too much understeer or problems in the middle sector in the corners.

"It's not easy, especially in the F1 cars this year, it's even worse than last year, so we'll have to wait and find out."

Related video

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Previous article

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo never expected Ferrari to struggle so much
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo never expected Ferrari to struggle so much

Latest news

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Bottas: Mercedes’ advantage at Monza "slightly surprising"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Mercedes’ advantage at Monza "slightly surprising"

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

Trending

1
FIA F3

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

3h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo never expected Ferrari to struggle so much

Latest news

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza
Formula 1

Hamilton fears qualifying traffic "nightmare" at Monza

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Bottas: Mercedes’ advantage at Monza "slightly surprising"
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes’ advantage at Monza "slightly surprising"

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Latest videos

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1
1h

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Netflix announces new Senna drama series 00:33
Formula 1

Netflix announces new Senna drama series

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.