Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest on Spanish GP Friday Next / Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Hamilton: Mercedes "way better" as F1 upgrades dial out porpoising

Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes is on its way to get back to the front of Formula 1, after upgrades in Spain helped it dial out much of its porpoising problems.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Hamilton: Mercedes "way better" as F1 upgrades dial out porpoising

With the team having thrown a huge effort at a raft of changes for Barcelona, Hamilton and teammate George Russell enjoyed a competitive showing in Friday practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Russell ended up second fastest in the more representative afternoon session, just 0.117 seconds adrift of pace-setting Charles Leclerc, while Hamilton was just one tenth further back.

But beyond the laptimes, both drivers were mostly happy with how the feel of the Mercedes W13 had been transformed, and that most of the porpoising troubles that have marred its start to 2022 had been banished.

Speaking after the session, Hamilton said: "I'm positive, yeah. Super happy with the progress, so a big, big, big, big thank you to everyone back at the factory for not giving up and for continuing to push.

"We're not the quickest yet, but I think we're on our way. It's the first time we've driven down the straight without bouncing. We still have some bouncing, but it's way better."

Russell said the W13 felt different from how it was before as a result of the tweaks that have been made to it for this weekend.

"The car is definitely reacting differently," he explained. "We've got different limitations this time. We definitely don't have the porpoising on the straight, which is good, but we're still experiencing a bit here and there in the corners, which ultimately you need to dial out."

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Russell reckoned the small issues that still need to be sorted would take some time to solve and so wouldn't be banished for this weekend's race.

"There probably will be a solution in the pipeline, but probably nothing this weekend that we can instantly implement," he said.

"I think it's finding that balance between what we want to set up the car for, qualifying or for the race, and the compromises we want to make. But we're in a good spot."

Read Also:

Hamilton agreed that Mercedes was not yet in a position where all its troubles were behind it, but there was at least reason to feel confident the team was now moving in the right direction.

"It's still tough out there with the car, but it's been much nicer than it's been before," he said.

"I think we can get it into an even better place for tomorrow. So hopefully we can tackle the heels of the guys up ahead."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest on Spanish GP Friday
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest on Spanish GP Friday
Next article

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin brushes off Red Bull F1 data accusations Spanish GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin brushes off Red Bull F1 data accusations

Horner: F1 copy row no coincidence after Red Bull staff joined Aston Martin Spanish GP
Formula 1

Horner: F1 copy row no coincidence after Red Bull staff joined Aston Martin

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime
Formula 1

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: City races best way forward for F1
Formula 1

Hamilton: City races best way forward for F1

Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1

Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: “Too early” to commit on development path on F1 car Spanish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: “Too early” to commit on development path on F1 car

Mercedes' Spanish GP F1 upgrades spotted Spanish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes' Spanish GP F1 upgrades spotted

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

Latest news

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
18 h
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.