Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season Next / Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form
Formula 1 News

Horner: “Timing is right” for Vettel F1 retirement

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner believes that his former driver Sebastian Vettel has chosen the right tome to retire from Formula 1.

Adam Cooper
By:
Horner: “Timing is right” for Vettel F1 retirement

Vettel joined RBR in 2009 after serving his apprenticeship at sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso.

He finished second in his first season with the team and then won the world championship four times in 2010-‘13.

He then signed for Ferrari towards the end of a difficult first season with the hybrid rules in 2014.

Despite leaving the team, Vettel maintained a good relationship with Horner and the rest of the Red Bull camp after his departure.

“He was a pleasure for us to have in our team,” said Horner. “We achieved some great things together. I think having just watched him grow from a boy into a young man, he's a very principled guy. He has very strong beliefs.

“We've seen that in the latter stages of his career, as he's very much standing up for things that he feels passionate about, and rightly so. His family is important to him. He's a very private man. So pleased to see he's become an Instagrammer recently!

“And while his F1 career comes to an end, he's got a lot that I'm sure he wants to do in his life. And I'm sure he's going to go on and do some great things. It'll be sad not to see him around. But I think the timing is right for him.

“It's not nice to see him running around in the middle of the field, he doesn't deserve to be there. And I think the time is right for him to say, 'Now's the time for me to call time on F1'.”

Horner paid tribute to Vettel’s commitment on and off the track over his years with Red Bull.

“I think the thing that stood out about Seb, was from the very beginning, you could see he was a very focused young man, and his work ethic was totally Germanic.

“He worked hard, he worked late, and he had a great sense of humour, so fitting into a British team, he embraced the culture immediately.

“He endeared himself across all areas of the business, whether he was turning up with chocolates for secretaries or learning the lingo in the garage – his command of cockney slang became legendary.

“He was formidable in the cars that we produced in that period of time. They were halcyon days in F1 – massive competitors, big teams that we were up against, and some outstanding successes.

“He, at that stage, was very focused on achieving not just success, but achieving and going for records. They meant a lot to him.”

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB9

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Horner said Vettel showed steady improvement as he logged his four titles over his spell with the team.

“He just got better and better. I mean, in 2009, we were a young team, as well as him. And we made a few mistakes. In ‘10, he was the standout driver that year, had a lot of unreliability, and against the odds won the championship at the end of the year.

“In ’11, he built on that. ’12 was a super tough year. He’d only won one race before we left Europe. And then won, I think, four on the bounce to go head-to-head with Fernando [Alonso] in that final race in Brazil.

“By the time we got to ’13, he just absolutely dominated, and then nine victories in succession that he achieved, that was that for me was his pinnacle year. He brought everything together and was just truly outstanding that year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season
Previous article

Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season
Next article

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren has risky implications
Formula 1

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren has risky implications

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
How Honda F1 missed a two-week window to sign Vettel
Formula 1

How Honda F1 missed a two-week window to sign Vettel

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

Why Vettel fears falling into a "hole" after F1 retirement
Formula 1

Why Vettel fears falling into a "hole" after F1 retirement

Latest news

Russell: Spa F1 flexi-floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 flexi-floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix

George Russell hopes the flexi-floor clampdown from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix will bring Mercedes closer to the fight at the front against Ferrari and Red Bull.

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Bottas: 2022 probably my most enjoyable F1 season so far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: 2022 probably my most enjoyable F1 season so far

Valtteri Bottas believes 2022 is "probably the most enjoyable" season he has experienced to date in Formula 1 thanks to stability over his future with Alfa Romeo.

Why Binotto retains faith in his F1 strategy team at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Binotto retains faith in his F1 strategy team at Ferrari

Ferrari’s strategy calls may have come under fire at times this Formula 1 season, but team boss Mattia Binotto is far from downbeat about the situation.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
2 h
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.