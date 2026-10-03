Lewis Hamilton reflects on treasured Roscoe and Coco memory

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says a secluded trip to the mountains with his dogs Roscoe and Coco during the COVID-19 pandemic is the single day of his life he would most like to relive.

In a recent social media video, the 41-year-old Ferrari driver was asked to choose one day from his past to experience again. Bypassing his 106 grand prix victories and seven drivers' championship titles, Hamilton instead recounted a five-day retreat with his bulldogs, Roscoe and Coco.

"If I could relive one day of my life... There were some good days, but it would probably be towards the end of COVID, when I picked Roscoe and Coco up," Hamilton explained.

"I had Roscoe and Coco for five days in the mountains, just us three. And we were just walking every day, and so there was a particular day there that was just super, super fun. So I wish I could relive that day."

The reflection is particularly sentimental for the British driver, who has now lost both of his beloved bulldogs. Coco sadly passed away in June 2020 shortly after the initial lockdown restrictions began to ease.

Roscoe, who remained hugely popular in the F1 paddock for years afterwards, passed away in September 2025. Hamilton recently shared a touching tribute to Roscoe on the first anniversary of his death.

"It’s been one year since Roscoe’s passing," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Being without my best friend has been hard, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish he was with me.

"I think of him and Coco every day, and as sad as I am to not have them, I’m so grateful for the time I shared with them and to have had them in my life.

"They’ve been there for some of the happiest times of my life. Today, I’m looking through these photos and videos laughing and smiling so big, remembering those moments.

"So many of you have been through this and reached out with love and support. It means so much to me, knowing how much Roscoe was loved. Rest’s in peace buddy’s, love you always."