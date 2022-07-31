Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen, Perez get new engines for Hungarian GP; pitlane start for Gasly Next / Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 News

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Luke Smith
By:
Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats

Masi was removed from his position as race director after failing to implement at least two articles of the sporting regulations in the Abu Dhabi title decider last December.

It resulted in the last-lap showdown where Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton to snatch the championship away, sparking controversy and protests from Mercedes that were eventually dropped.

Masi left the FIA earlier this month to relocate to Australia, and has now given his first public interview to News Corp in which he revealed he faced “dark days” due to the abuse and backlash.

“I felt like I was the most hated man in the world,” Masi said. “I got death threats, people saying they were going to come after me and my family.

“[The messages] were shocking. Racist, abusive, vile, they called me every name under the sun.

“And they kept on coming. Not just on my Facebook but also on my LinkedIn, which is supposed to be a professional platform for business. It was the same type of abuse.”

The FIA conducted a full investigation into the Abu Dhabi finale and found that Masi had acted in “good faith”, with the decisions being a result of “human error.”

Michael Masi, Race Director

Michael Masi, Race Director

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Masi admitted in the interview that the response to the finale had a physical impact on him, but that it was “more mental” and left him with “no desire” to talk to his family or friends.

“I just wanted to be alone, which was very challenging,” Masi added, although he said the experience had “made me a much stronger person.”

The FIA initially planned to offer Masi a new position within the organisation, only for the Australian to take the decision to leave earlier this month.

Masi was replaced by a new dual race director system made up of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, as well as a virtual race control room based out of Switzerland.

But that has not stopped concerns being raised about decisions taken by race control through the 2022 season, amid rows over drivers wearing jewellery, track limits and alleged inconsistency from the stewards.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Verstappen, Perez get new engines for Hungarian GP; pitlane start for Gasly
Previous article

Verstappen, Perez get new engines for Hungarian GP; pitlane start for Gasly
Next article

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says that there is "not one ounce" of him that wishes Ferrari was putting up a closer fight in the Formula 1 championship battle.

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP

George Russell felt the Hungarian Grand Prix would've come towards his strategy had the threat of rain arrived as forecasted for the start of the Formula 1 race.

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch

Ferrari has explained why it opted to put Charles Leclerc on hard tyres during Sunday's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, sparking his fall from fighting for victory to finishing sixth.

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?

Formula 1 takes a summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix but what is the summer break, why do they happen and what do teams do during them? Click here to find out.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.