Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Formula 1 News

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered slump

By:

Mercedes says recent victories have eased fears that its early switch to development of its 2022 Formula 1 car could trigger a performance slump by now.

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered slump

F1 teams have had to balance work on this year's cars against the efforts needed to maximise the potential of next season's challengers.

And while Red Bull pushed on until well in to the season with upgrades to its RB16B, Mercedes decided to wind down work on its W12 quite early to focus on its future project.

The team felt that it could not risk falling behind with the 2022 car, even though it acknowledged there was a danger of being out-developed on track this year.

But, although Red Bull did enjoy a phase before the summer break where it was the clear pace-setter, since the Belgian Grand Prix Mercedes has turned things around.

Valtteri Bottas won the sprint race at Monza before claiming victory at the Turkish Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton came out on top in Russia.

For Mercedes, more important than the results is the fact that the team remains so competitive, as this was the phase of the campaign where it was worried it could be left on the back foot.

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: "We've had a run of good form in the dry, and we've shown good pace in the wet, and it looks like a car that can win championships.

"If you go back to the early part of the year with the decisions that were taken on development, trying to balance the two years, one of our worries was at this end of the year, are we still going to be able to stick the car on pole, to get a front-row lockout, and to control a race?

"It's really reassuring that we're getting into the last six and we've shown we've got a package that can out qualify them [Red Bull] on a Saturday and outrace them on a Sunday."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pit lane

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pit lane

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

However, although the indications look positive, the team has suggested that a 'Goldilocks' scenario with its tyres in Turkey has left it mindful that its pace may not be as strong everywhere against Red Bull.

Chief technical officer James Allison concedes that Mercedes' form in Turkey was potentially flattered by it finding its tyres were in a sweet spot all weekend, rather than suffering a handling imbalance like other outfits.

"One of our engineers this weekend spoke about the tyres as being in a sort of Goldilocks place this weekend: not too hot, not too cold on an asphalt that is particularly picky," he said.

"We knew that we were very strong but we also knew that the margins between this strength and being more average were quite slender. A few degrees here or there and we could have been out to the Goldilocks zone on the hot or the cold side.

"So, it was a very good performance, the car was very well balanced, we didn't seem to suffer as much from the understeer that was fairly prevalent up and down the pit lane this weekend. But I don't think you could read that automatically into the races to come."

Allison believes a much better indication of the team's potential against Red Bull comes from looking at the trend of most recent events – with his squad having only really been behind at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"In Silverstone we put a decent upgrade package on our car, and it has sort of made our season a happier place," he said.

"In the races since then, I think there has only been one where we were comprehensively beaten and that was Zandvoort. On the others I think arguably we have shaded it with the quickest car and in a couple of places, like Istanbul and Sochi, we were proper good. Monza too, good as well.

"On average I think we have shaded it but in most of those places where we have been the quicker car, it has been more of a sort of coin toss than a sort of guarantee. What I think that means is that we at least are in the fight."

shares
comments
COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems

Previous article

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Ferrari admits to 'risks' by introducing upgraded F1 engine
Formula 1

Ferrari admits to 'risks' by introducing upgraded F1 engine

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Staying out could've dropped Hamilton to ‘back of F1 points’ - Mercedes Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Staying out could've dropped Hamilton to ‘back of F1 points’ - Mercedes

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's radio frustration Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's radio frustration

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

Neuville: Rally1 cars like "Formula E driving on a rally road"
WRC WRC

Neuville: Rally1 cars like "Formula E driving on a rally road"

KGR applies for Payne Superlicence exemption
Supercars Supercars

KGR applies for Payne Superlicence exemption

Bamber to miss Bathurst 1000
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Bamber to miss Bathurst 1000

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
3 h
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
21 h
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered slump

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.