Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
28 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
42 days
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
56 days
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
70 days
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
78 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
105 days
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Perez to make Barcelona F1 return after negative COVID test

Perez to make Barcelona F1 return after negative COVID test
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 8:08 AM

Sergio Perez will make his Formula 1 return with Racing Point at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix after testing negative for COVID-19.

Perez was ruled out of the British Grand Prix two weeks ago after he tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to enter quarantine.

Despite completing the required isolation period, Perez remained positive for COVID-19 when tested ahead of the second Silverstone race, meaning he could not race in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Racing Point called on Nico Hulkenberg as a stand-in for both events, but was “99% sure” that Perez would be able to make his return in Spain.

The team announced on Thursday morning ahead of media day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya that Perez had now tested negative for COVID-19, meaning he will return for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer said last week that Perez would have been replaced by Hulkenberg had he not been fit to race in Spain.

Plans had been in place to get Perez in the car for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix had he tested negative despite varying levels of guidance from Public Health England over quarantine rules.

Szafnauer explained how the team was initially given a wide range of when Perez may test negative.  

“We consulted a lot of experts, including the lab that we used for all of our staff at Silverstone, and we consulted the Eurofins experts as well,” Szafnauer said.

“You’ve got to remember, this coronavirus is a novel virus, which means people don’t know that much about it.

“The experts gave such a big range for when Checo would pass negative, that it was worthwhile doing. They us gave a range of one week to four or five weeks.

“They said any time in that range, he could test negative, and it was all dependent on when he was first infected, which nobody can predict.

“It made sense for us to try to get our contracted and our normal driver in as opposed to a stand in [for the 70th Anniversary race].

“I think we did absolutely the right thing to continue to test him, to see what was going to happen.”

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up

