Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Formula 1 News

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero

Qatar looks increasingly likely to join the 2021 Formula 1 calendar in November as a replacement for the cancelled Australian Grand Prix.

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

F1 has been exploring a number of options to bolster the second half of the season as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact a number of races.

The Japanese Grand Prix became the latest race to get cancelled last week, joining Canada, Singapore and Australia as events that have been formally scrapped.

F1 officials have been working to find a replacement for the Australian Grand Prix that was originally scheduled for 21 November, with the slot remaining 'TBA' on the current calendar.

But plans are now advancing for Qatar to fill the gap and host its first F1 grand prix in November, according to multiple sources, that would act as a boost to the schedule and hopes to fulfil the planned 23-race season.

The Losail International Circuit holds an FIA Grade 1 licence required to stage F1 events, and has been a mainstay on the MotoGP calendar since 2004, serving as the venue for the opening two rounds of the season earlier this year.

It has also staged World Superbike and World Touring Car Championship rounds, but has not hosted a high-profile single-seater event since 2009 when GP2 Asia raced at Losail. The circuit has full lighting that would allow for a night race to take place, as seen with its MotoGP events.

Start action, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team leads

Start action, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team leads

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Qatar's possible addition to the calendar could create a run of races in the Middle East towards the end of the year, with Saudi Arabia (5 December) and Abu Dhabi (12 December) scheduled to close out the season.

Questions remain over the races in Mexico and Brazil, given their UK red list status, while Austin - which has been mooted for a possible double-header in October - is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations.

The red list status of countries hoping to host grands prix later in the year would have a big impact on travel arrangements. Anyone returning to the UK - home to seven of the 10 teams - from a red list country is required to complete 10 days in government hotel quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Turkish Grand Prix was moved from its original date in June after being added to the red list, but F1 is known to be exploring onward travel options for the race at Istanbul Park planned for 3 October, with a final decision thought to still be a few weeks away.

shares
comments
Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media

Previous article

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx

23 h
2
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

3
World Superbike

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

4
World Superbike

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race

1 h
5
WRC

Estonia WRC: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop, Tanak drops out

Latest news
Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

1 h
Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Formula 1

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media

3 h
Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

5 h
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

21 h
Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?
Video Inside
Formula 1

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?

22 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line driver 00:44
Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line driver

Formula 1: Red Bull could never accept 2021 development sacrifice 00:40
Formula 1
Aug 21, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull could never accept 2021 development sacrifice

Formula 1: Perez appreciates Marko's honesty during tough moments 00:58
Formula 1
Aug 21, 2021

Formula 1: Perez appreciates Marko's honesty during tough moments

Formula 1: Ricciardo wants to be in 01:18
Formula 1
Aug 20, 2021

Formula 1: Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 title challenge

Formula 1: Red Bull in 00:41
Formula 1
Aug 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull in "good place" with current driver line-up

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Formula 1

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media

Hamilton ‘proud’ of Vettel for F1 stand with ‘Same Love’ t-shirt Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton ‘proud’ of Vettel for F1 stand with ‘Same Love’ t-shirt

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race

Estonia WRC: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop, Tanak drops out
WRC WRC

Estonia WRC: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop, Tanak drops out

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
21 h
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Prime

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as Pat Symonds explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM Prime

The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, Stuart Codling says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title Prime

Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.