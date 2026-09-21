Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”

Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Winners and losers from MotoGP’s unusual Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Winners and losers from MotoGP’s unusual Austrian Grand Prix

Who is taking part in the final Pirelli MotoGP test in Austria

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Who is taking part in the final Pirelli MotoGP test in Austria

Ford beats Corvette in last-lap IMSA GTD Pro fight at Indianapolis

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Ford beats Corvette in last-lap IMSA GTD Pro fight at Indianapolis

Jack Aitken extends IMSA lead to 147 points after Indy runner-up

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Jack Aitken extends IMSA lead to 147 points after Indy runner-up
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Laurent Mekies acknowledges that Red Bull does indeed suffer from 'car degradation' during F1 weekends. The Milton Keynes-based team has learned several lessons, although the issue cannot be fully fixed with this year's car

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

During several weekends this Formula 1 season, Verstappen has complained that the Red Bull car gets worse over the course of a session or race. It usually happens at the rear axle, including during qualifying at Monza, where Verstappen called the RB22 "a car made of paper".

Notably, the four-time world champion added that he has been complaining about this internally for years. According to Verstappen, Red Bull has been struggling with car degradation during a session for multiple seasons, which is remarkable given that the 2026 car is completely new following the overhaul of the technical regulations.

It raises the question of why the problem is so persistent and whether Red Bull now finally understands what is behind it.

When Motorsport.com puts those questions to Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, the Frenchman replies: "I don't think we are going to explain what it is and how we are going to fix it. But I think Max is right [in saying] that there is an element of car performance degradation that is happening through a session and through a race.

"He's also right in saying that it's not a new issue. We are not sleeping on it. We have been trying to tackle that in different ways.

"Obviously, I consider it a complex issue. Otherwise, we would get to the bottom of it. But everyone is very constructive about it and we are trying to make small steps at the time to be able to finally get to the bottom of it."

Verstappen said at Monza that the Red Bull car is “made of paper” after he suffered from “car degradation” during qualifying

Verstappen said at Monza that the Red Bull car is “made of paper” after he suffered from “car degradation” during qualifying

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

As for those small steps, Mekies says several lessons were learned on the Saturday in Monza, when Verstappen voiced his frustration, and Red Bull tried to put those lessons into practice in Madrid. The problem did not occur during F1’s first visit to the Madring, or at least not to the same extent.

"We had a couple of positive steps in that regard this weekend", Mekies said."It will never be the full picture, but we certainly have, through pain, made progress into our understanding. We don't have all the solutions on the car yet, but I trust that we are in the right way. It will not be fast, so it's something that will probably take us through next year."

In doing so, Mekies acknowledges what Verstappen had already hinted at earlier: some problems simply cannot be fixed this season and require bigger changes to the design and chassis for 2027.

The fact that Red Bull is limited in what it can do for the remainder of this year is partly because the budget cap will come into play at some point and because the focus behind the scenes has already shifted to 2027, but also because certain changes simply cannot be made to the RB22.

If Verstappen does not win a Grand Prix this season, it will be the first year since 2015 without a race win

If Verstappen does not win a Grand Prix this season, it will be the first year since 2015 without a race win

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Mekies therefore acknowledges that the issue could occur more often in the remaining races this year, although he does not want to go into further detail about exactly what is behind it.

"Look, I'm not going to give any more details here. But as I said, it's true that there are some aspects of the car performance that sometimes don't stay at the optimum level. And that’s serious lap time.

"So, it's something we [need to get on top of]. There is no doubt that we have everyone trying to improve that for the future."

For this year, Verstappen already knows that there is little left for him to fight for. The Dutchman acknowledged early on that he is not a factor in the title fight and can only hope for a race win.

Should he fail to achieve that, it would be the first time since 2015, when Verstappen was still driving for Toro Rosso – now Racing Bulls. Since his promotion to Red Bull in May 2016, the Dutchman has won at least one Grand Prix every year.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lando Norris predicted to overtake George Russell in 2026 F1 standings

Top Comments
More from
Ronald Vording

Max Verstappen jokes about Kimi Antonelli’s F1 lead: “I’m definitely not having a comeback!”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Max Verstappen jokes about Kimi Antonelli’s F1 lead: “I’m definitely not having a comeback!”

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

"My race could have been over" – Max Verstappen’s take on first lap incident with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
"My race could have been over" – Max Verstappen’s take on first lap incident with Lewis Hamilton
More from
Max Verstappen

David Coulthard explains why Robin Raikkonen's rise resembles Max Verstappen's

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
David Coulthard explains why Robin Raikkonen's rise resembles Max Verstappen's

Max Verstappen even surprised himself with karting challenge performance

General
General
Max Verstappen even surprised himself with karting challenge performance

How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
More from
Red Bull Racing

Yuki Tsunoda reveals why he failed to master Red Bull's F1 car in 2025

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Yuki Tsunoda reveals why he failed to master Red Bull's F1 car in 2025

“I’m not enjoying life” – How Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull F1 stint “exhausted” him

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
“I’m not enjoying life” – How Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull F1 stint “exhausted” him

The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Formula 1
Dutch GP
The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Latest news

Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”

Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Feature

Discover prime content

Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself
View more