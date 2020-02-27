Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
35 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
63 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
70 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
83 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
119 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
126 days
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
140 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
154 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
182 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
224 days
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
238 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
245 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
259 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
273 days
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech insight: What's behind Red Bull's new aero package?

shares
comments
Tech insight: What’s behind Red Bull’s new aero package?
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 5:37 PM

Red Bull has introduced a selection of new parts on the second day of the final Barcelona pre-season F1 test, as it looks to hone in on the aerodynamic package that we will likely see at the first race of the year.

The front wing has undergone numerous alterations, as the team looks to skew how much of it is devoted to downforce generation and stability and how much is focused on containing the turbulence created by the front wheels.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

There are changes to the way in which the flapped section connects to the neutral section, with the third flap now joined to that section (white arrow). This also alters the chord of each of the flaps and their relationship with one another. 

However, perhaps the biggest change is the upper flap, which features a new more curvaceous trailing edge (green line) and has been stepped forward in relation to the endplate, as the team looks to maximise the outer portion of the wing to improve how airflow moves across and around the front tyre, especially as the wheels are steered.

There are further changes to the shape and geometry of the rest of the mainplane, flaps, endplate and under wing strakes, all of which cater for the aforementioned.

Read Also:

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mounted atop the cape, a solution that Red Bull is sporting for the first time this season, the design team has added a hedgehog fin. This fin is very similar to the ones we saw mounted on the Haas turning vanes last season (below), introduced to add an extra dimension to how the airflow moves around this region of the car.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 turning vanes detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 turning vanes detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

New bargeboard package

The RB16 has also been treated to a new set of bargeboards and sidepod deflectors, as the team looks to improve flow around the sidepods. 

Red Bull Racing RB16 side

Red Bull Racing RB16 side

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The sidepod deflectors now have the venetian blind-style slats bridging the gap between the forwardmost vertical element and the main vertical deflector, a solution akin to ones we’ve seen elsewhere on the grid. Meanwhile, the floating axehead just below it now has another element shadowing it (red arrow).

Obscured from view there are further changes to the bargeboards too, with the shape and position of the boomerangs altered to cater for the aforementioned changes, whilst the serrations atop the main bargeboard have also been optimised further.

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the rear of the car, the team also mounted a camera to grab footage of any flexion in the diffuser. You’ll note chequered stickers placed on the strakes and central Gurney-style extension in this image.

It’s important to note that the changes seen in this new package being tested today are not as the consequence of a total change in philosophy, but rather an optimization of the flow regimes already present.

All of these aerodynamic changes will have been designed in conjunction with the new front suspension arrangement, which you can see in our video...

Vettel stays quickest as Hamilton hits trouble

Vettel stays quickest as Hamilton hits trouble
About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Matthew Somerfield

