Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020

shares
comments
Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 7:36 PM

The Renault Formula 1 team has confirmed Pat Fry is to join in the Enstone team in 2020, once he’s free of ongoing contractual obligations with McLaren.

It’s not yet clear what the former Ferrari man’s job title will be. The team’s technical side is currently headed by executive director Marcin Budkowski, and chassis technical director Nick Chester.

Fry began his career with the team in the early days of Benetton, rising to the role of race engineer by 1992.

He then moved to McLaren, becoming chief engineer before joining Ferrari as chassis technical director in 2010. He subsequently became engineering director before leaving the team for a short spell at Manor.

More recently he returned to McLaren for a second stint, on a consultancy basis. before leaving earlier this season.

Read Also:

“It’s a good add, it’s a great opportunity,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com. “Marcin and him have a relationship that goes way back to their days at McLaren. They have a great working relationship, which is what we need to build, a strong team around Marcin who will remain in charge of day-to-day operations at Enstone. That’s what we’ve done.

“We’re working with McLaren on the release. He’s got contractual commitments and that’s absolutely fine, there’s no rush, he’s part of the long-term plan. But obviously we’re having some sort of constructive dialogue, but being relaxed also. He’s coming, but not on 2019, it will be in 2020.”

Regarding Fry’s job title, Abiteboul said: “We are working out all the structure. So we’ll make an announcement on that later.

In an official statement from the team, Budkowski noted: “I am delighted to be able to work with Pat again. His arrival is yet another step as we build and improve our team structure. Pat’s experience, talent and determination will be additional assets as we continue our progress.”

Renault has already announced other elements of its technical reshuffle, with Dirk de Beer joining as head of aero.

Next article
United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble

Previous article

United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble

Next article

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

2h
3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

5
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.