Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia

By:

Daniel Ricciardo is planning to undertake a two-week quarantine in order to return home to Australia after the gruelling 2021 Formula 1 season.

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia

Quarantine in a government-approved hotel is compulsory for anyone entering the country, and it was the reason that Ricciardo's home race in Melbourne was cancelled this year.

The McLaren driver is willing to put up with the inconvenience and frustration of being confined to a hotel for a fortnight after not being able to see his family in Western Australia all season.

"I'll be staring at a hotel room ceiling for two weeks. So I'm going to go home. I need to, I need to get home. But it's difficult, it is difficult to get back," he said.

"Unfortunately, they're not making it easy, but it is what it is. And I'll do that. I need to get home, see family and friends.

"So once I get out of the four walls, I should still get hopefully three or four weeks with friends and family. And it's summer, so something to look forward to."

Asked if 2021 was the biggest emotional rollercoaster of his career, Ricciardo agreed that it was, given that he had a difficult start as he got used to the car but gradually found better form.

"Yeah, I'd say so. The second half of 2018 had its challenges, and at the time, that was the most for me, but this year is a whole, yeah absolutely.

"Thinking about the first half and then the highs. It's been pretty wild. But I certainly reflect on the second half of the season. Much better than where I was kind of reflecting back in August."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Regarding the obvious high of his win in the Italian GP, he said: "The more time that passes since Monza the more actually, that I realise the effect of that. And I really do think it was the biggest moment, win, race, kind of day, if you will, of my motorsport career."

Ricciardo also revealed that he now has a tattoo of Fernando Alonso's face on his left arm, although he confirmed that it's not permanent.

"Fernando just got me for Secret Santa," he explained. "And along with a nice bottle of red, he also got me some temporary Fernando tattoos. They're beautiful!

"I mean it looks pretty good. It's the only athlete I've ever had tattooed on my arm, so I don't want to knock it. He's also got quite a nice tan as well. So look, he's glowing in the sun!"

Read Also:
shares
comments
Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Previous article

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton had no warning Verstappen was asked to swap places Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen was asked to swap places

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 lead battle was like “rental karting” Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 lead battle was like “rental karting”

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving Qatar GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Latest news

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

Verstappen: It's unfair I'm treated differently to other F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: It's unfair I'm treated differently to other F1 drivers

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
2 h
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
18 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
22 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.