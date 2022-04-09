Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: Mercedes has still made no progress with F1 car Next / Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Sainz fuming after F1 "disaster" for Ferrari in Australian GP qualifying

Carlos Sainz says a problem with his Ferrari Formula 1 car's starter hampered his tyre warm-up procedure in Australian Grand Prix qualifying and left him feeling "angry" in ninth.

James Newbold
By:

While teammate Charles Leclerc claimed his second pole position of the 2022 season after beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Sainz will start on the fifth row after a "disaster" in Q3.

The Spaniard was just approaching the end of his first flying lap when red flags caused by Fernando Alonso's Turn 11 shunt meant he was unable to log a banker lap.

Problems with firing up his F1-75 car after the stoppage then meant Sainz wasn't able to complete the optimal two slow laps to bring the soft tyres into their ideal operating window, leaving him to struggle on "freezing cold tyres" for his sole flyer.

Having felt he was "in the fight for pole the whole weekend", Sainz cut a frustrated figure in the paddock after the session, telling Sky that "everything that could have gone wrong for me went wrong".

"I'm angry because we shouldn't have these problems with the starter," he said. "It was just a disaster."

Asked to explain his problems by Motorsport.com, Sainz said: "In Q3 we had the red flag when I was on a good lap, we couldn't put a banker in.

"And then for the second Q3 lap we are investigating what happened because the engine didn't start, so I went out three minutes late in a run plan.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"We need two laps to get the tyres to work and I couldn't do the two laps so I started the lap with freezing cold tyres and from there on the lap on cold tyres is just crappy. I nearly crashed twice and you cannot put a lap together.

"Tremendously unfortunate having to have these two issues in the two Q3 laps. You can imagine the anger I have inside me right now.

"Especially because I didn't qualify high up, I qualified P9, it should have been at least first row and a good fight for the win tomorrow."

Read Also:

Sainz acknowledged that the decision to remove the Albert Park Circuit's fourth DRS zone was the "worst possible scenario for me" and will make his recovery efforts much more difficult on a weekend where the midfield cluster appears tightly-bunched.

"We'll stay aggressive, tomorrow is a day to try and go forward for sure," he added.

"But at the same time, the midfield is tighter this weekend, the midfield is closer to everyone else and we don't have the pace advantage that we had in Bahrain or in other places so it's going to be a tough race moving forward."

shares
comments
Hamilton: Mercedes has still made no progress with F1 car
Previous article

Hamilton: Mercedes has still made no progress with F1 car
Next article

Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design

Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Friday favourite: Why McNish remains enthralled by unforgiving Suzuka
Formula 1

Friday favourite: Why McNish remains enthralled by unforgiving Suzuka

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Bristol Prime
NASCAR Cup

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

F1 champion Button to race in Nitro Rallycross series with Xite
Rallycross

F1 champion Button to race in Nitro Rallycross series with Xite

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Sainz: Saudi Arabia F1 lessons key to understand Ferrari car struggles
Formula 1

Sainz: Saudi Arabia F1 lessons key to understand Ferrari car struggles

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.