Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
220 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone "absolutely" open to F1 race without fans

shares
comments
Silverstone "absolutely" open to F1 race without fans
By:
Apr 20, 2020, 10:44 AM

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle says the British Grand Prix venue is “absolutely” willing to host multiple races without fans if it helped Formula 1 hold its coronavirus-delayed 2020 season.

F1 owner Liberty Media has made it clear that the current schedule will be superseded by an all-new version, with dates of races that have not yet been postponed moving, and some circuits potentially holding more than one race on consecutive weekends.

Discussions between F1 and race promoters are ongoing, with more details expected to emerge in the next two weeks, but closed-doors events would mean revised commercial arrangements for promoters because a track’s income is derived from ticket sales. 

Spectators attendance also means much bigger logistical issues in terms of preparation, even for permanent tracks such as Silverstone.

“We have discussed all sorts of permutations including hosting two races over one weekend and two races over consecutive weekends,” Pringle told The Guardian.

 “I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely.

“F1 has been working very hard to try and work out what the solution for the world championship is.

“We have been in regular contact with them, and have been asked could we hold a race or two and could they be behind closed doors.

“The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything. 

"I think F1 will make a calendar-wide decision in the earlier part of May.

“They can’t set this ball rolling unless they have a solution that stands a fighting chance of running successfully over multiple races.

“That timescale would suit us if we didn’t have to put in the infrastructure for accommodating the public.”

Read Also:

Pringle stressed that the key issue of whether a Silverstone event would be open to fans or not has yet to be finalised, and feels “it’s important any discussion of a return to racing is appropriate”.

He added: “Otherwise we risk being a distraction to the main message which is stay at home, and we don’t want to do that.”

The opening nine races from the originally slated 2020 calendar have either been postponed or cancelled, with the French GP on June 28 currently the first event remaining in place.

But France has banned large public events until at least 11 July and the Paul Ricard event’s postponement is expected, with Austria, which has begun cautiously emerging from a pandemic lockdown regarded as a potential season starting point.

It has been suggested that a run of European events would follow before a move to flyaway races takes place later in the year.

Related video

Next article
Stroll: New backers, including Wolff, underpin Aston faith

Previous article

Stroll: New backers, including Wolff, underpin Aston faith
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
66 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

2
General

Motorsport Australia wants more permanent circuits

3
Formula 1

Top 50: Wildest F1 designs ever

4
Esports

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

5
Esports

Shootout, more wildcards for Bathurst Eseries race

2h

Latest videos

McLaren's F-Duct 01:41
Formula 1

McLaren's F-Duct

The seven strangest F1 sponsors 08:28
Formula 1

The seven strangest F1 sponsors

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part in the 1976 Bathurst 1000 04:12
Formula 1

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part in the 1976 Bathurst 1000

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered 04:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation 01:41
Formula 1

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation

Latest news

Silverstone "absolutely" open to F1 race without fans
F1

Silverstone "absolutely" open to F1 race without fans

Stroll: New backers, including Wolff, underpin Aston faith
F1

Stroll: New backers, including Wolff, underpin Aston faith

Vettel could secure new Ferrari deal before F1 season starts
F1

Vettel could secure new Ferrari deal before F1 season starts

Top 50: Wildest F1 designs ever
F1

Top 50: Wildest F1 designs ever

Leclerc beats Albon to win F1 Virtual Chinese GP
eSpt

Leclerc beats Albon to win F1 Virtual Chinese GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.