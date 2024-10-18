F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

Carlos Sainz headlined the sole practice session for the United States Grand Prix in a Ferrari 1-2, as Charles Leclerc was just 0.021s behind his team-mate.

Leclerc had led the way in the hard-tyre runs in the opening half-hour of the session, setting a 1m34.966s which looked as though it would be the benchmark for the subsequent soft-tyre runs - although Sainz went marginally quicker to set a 1m34.717s on the hardest compound.

Max Verstappen then posted a 1m33.855s on the softs, almost 0.8s faster than Sergio Perez's respective run on the softest tyre as the Red Bulls went early on their qualifying simulations.

It took until the final 10 minutes of the session before the majority of the field decided to partake in performance runs, and Carlos Sainz then found a quarter of a second over Verstappen to post a 1m33.602s headliner.

Leclerc moved into second place with just over a minute remaining in the session, just two hundredths shy of his team-mate, although the Monegasque was forced into an extra cool-down lap when a virtual safety car appeared