Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do? Next / Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

By:

Sebastian Vettel hopes his second-place finish in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix can help the team build momentum after a "very rough start" to the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Four-time world champion Vettel linked up with Aston Martin over the winter following his exit from Ferrari, but failed to score any points in his first four appearances for the team.

A big breakthrough came in Monaco when he was able to finish fifth, but Vettel put in his best display yet for the team by battling from 11th on the grid to finish second in Baku on Sunday.

Vettel managed to lead the race after a long first stint on the soft tyres, allowing him to overcut two cars before fighting past Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly on the two restarts, giving him P2 at the chequered flag.

Vettel conceded after the race that while he had felt strong through practice and qualifying, he never expected to reach the podium.

"I didn't have many expectations, to be honest," Vettel said.

"I knew that the whole weekend I felt good, so I knew we could score some points, but I certainly didn't expect second and the race was really strong.

"Obviously I'm very happy with P2 and [for] the team, I think it's great for us. We had a very rough start to the season. We expected quite a bit more after such a strong year the team had last year.

"I can't wait to get back to have a couple of drinks with the guys."

Read Also:

Under its previous Racing Point guise, the team had fought regularly at the front of the midfield through 2020 and took a race win in Sakhir, only for the 2021 downforce cuts to cause it to drop down the order.

Vettel's result almost doubled Aston Martin's points tally for the season so far, but was not enough to stop it slipping behind AlphaTauri in the fight for fifth in the constructors' championship.

P2 marked Vettel's best result since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, as well as matching his best finish in Baku from the inaugural race in 2016.

Vettel said he took more enjoyment out of fighting for positions further up the field, sensing there was a big opportunity for the team as he gradually rose through the field.

"It's always nice if you join a new team get together good results," Vettel said.

"I sat here on Thursday and said that I'm in it to win, and I enjoyed the race because I was getting closer and closer to spots that I enjoy more and more.

"Obviously when I was P4, I knew that's good points for the team and for myself, but as soon as we were in the podium ranks, I really thought that we can have a say if something happens.

"I think I felt quite comfortable in the car all weekend, which for sure doesn't hurt, so hopefully we can carry that momentum into the next couple of events.

"France will be a normal track so we will see where we are, but hopefully we can fight for points a little bit more regularly."

Vettel revealed that he felt in such good shape that he opted not to get out of his car during the lengthy red flag wait.

"I stayed in the car, I wanted to stay in the zone and not distract myself, to be ready," Vettel said.

"I felt that we obviously did the best we could today. It's quite comfortable in my car – and I'm one of the only drivers that doesn't pee in the car, so I can stay in there for any longer!"

shares
comments
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Previous article

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Next article

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

50min
2
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

4
Moto2

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel

5
FIA F2

Markelov feared being “thrashed” by F2 2018 rookies

Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

41m
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

2h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

3h
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts 01:08
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton 06:41
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19 03:12
Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: Tyre management key to first podium with Aston Martin Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Tyre management key to first podium with Aston Martin

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than F1 lead
Formula 1

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than F1 lead

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime
WEC

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime
WRC WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel
Moto2 Moto2

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel

Markelov feared being “thrashed” by F2 2018 rookies
FIA F2 FIA F2

Markelov feared being “thrashed” by F2 2018 rookies

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017
Ferrari Ferrari

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017

Retro: The 6-wheeled Williams F1 car that never raced
Formula 1 Formula 1

Retro: The 6-wheeled Williams F1 car that never raced

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.