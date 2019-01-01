Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari should've done more to help "too human" Vettel

shares
comments
Ferrari should've done more to help "too human" Vettel
By:
Jan 1, 2019, 9:38 AM

Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Luciano Burti believes his former team did not do enough to ease the pressure on Sebastian Vettel during the 2018 season.

Vettel's 2018 title challenge gradually unravelled after he slid off track and into the wall while leading the German Grand Prix.

In an interview in an upcoming episode of The Autosport Podcast, Burti – who commentates on F1 for Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo – suggested former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt would have helped Vettel avoid compounding the error with further mistakes in the second half of the season.

“It was a really tiny mistake, which happens, and he was unlucky it happened in the wrong time and the wrong place and had a big consequence,” Burti told Motorsport.com.

“From then on, I really think that someone like Jean Todt would give him good feedback.

“I think Vettel felt maybe on his own to fight back from his mistake.

“Once you have that pressure, if you say as a racing driver ‘I cannot make a mistake on the next lap or the next corner’, you make a mistake. Once I think about it, that’s it.

“I think that’s what happened to him. Although he’s a great champion, he’s too human and when you have those feelings it doesn’t do you any good.

“He was on his own and someone like Jean would have made the difference to put him back on track, because it’s not normal to see a four-times champion to make so many mistakes, and silly mistakes sometimes.”

Burti, who raced in Formula 1 for Jaguar and Prost, tested for Ferrari from 2002-2004 during Todt’s stint at its helm.

He suggests Ferrari’s leadership in recent years has not been as effective under current team principal Maurizio Arrivabene as it was during its run of success in the early years of the 21st century.

“Maybe Ferrari lost a little bit the leadership that Jean used to give,” said Burti.

“I worked with Stefano Domenicali he was a really good guy, I don’t know what the team was when he was team principal [from 2008-2014] but after he left Ferrari never got the rhythm that it used to.

“I know a little bit about Arrivabene when I was there because he was with Philip Morris and he wasn’t, in my view, a good leader because he was not sympathetic, he was always very distant from us and I never got the understanding why."

Maurizio Arrivabene, Ferrari Team Principal

Maurizio Arrivabene, Ferrari Team Principal

Photo by: Jean Petin / Sutton Images

Next article
F1 tech review: How Ferrari fell short after getting on top

Previous article

F1 tech review: How Ferrari fell short after getting on top

Next article

Happiness key to Hamilton's form, says Wolff

Happiness key to Hamilton's form, says Wolff
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Luciano Burti
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Edd Straw

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The main factor behind Honda's F1 future decision

2
WEC

F1 design legend Gordon Murray evaluating new WEC hypercar entry

3
MotoGP

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery

4
Formula 1

Pirelli can only raise tyre pressures for Zandvoort banking

5
Supercars

McLaughlin calls on drivers: "We can be better role models"

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Honda's "big step forward" main factor in Toro Rosso gains
F1

Honda's "big step forward" main factor in Toro Rosso gains

Abu Dhabi GP: All the winners since 2009
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: All the winners since 2009

Pirelli can only raise tyre pressures for Zandvoort banking
F1

Pirelli can only raise tyre pressures for Zandvoort banking

Will new rules force Mercedes into concept change?
F1

Will new rules force Mercedes into concept change?

Seidl will make sure McLaren stays "humble" despite strong year
F1

Seidl will make sure McLaren stays "humble" despite strong year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.