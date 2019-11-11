Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

shares
comments
Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 12:26 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is to miss his first Formula 1 race since 2013 when he skips this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix now that the championships have been won.

Wolff has been ever-present during Mercedes' impressive run of six consecutive F1 title doubles, but amid the backdrop of other important matters – including future rules and his team's commitment to race on from 2021 – he has chosen to not travel to the Interlagos event.

"Brazil will be the first race since 2013 that I won't attend," said Wolff. "With both championships secured, it gives me more time in Europe to focus on other open topics.

"It's great to be able to do this and to know that the team will represent the three-pointed star in the best way possible both on and off the track."

Read Also:

Lewis Hamilton's runner-up position in the United States Grand Prix was enough for him to claim the drivers' title, so with the battle between its drivers called off there is little pressure on the team over the remainder of the campaign.

Wolff is clear, however, that Mercedes is hungry to keep its success rolling until the end of a campaign where main rival Ferrari has made good gains over the second half of the season.

"We have two races to go in the 2019 season and we want to end this season on a high," added Wolff.

"The next stop takes us to Brazil which brings back fond memories from last year when we were not only able to win the race but also secure the constructors' championship at Interlagos.

"It's a very short track which makes qualifying particularly challenging as the margins are very small. We have generally not had the fastest car on Saturdays since the summer break, but we were able to take pole in Austin and will try to fight for a front row start again at Sao Paulo."

Next article
Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

Previous article

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

Next article

Hamilton still "working on a masterpiece" in F1

Hamilton still "working on a masterpiece" in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
Porsche

Carrera Cup Australia to raffle off Le Mans entry

3
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

4
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.