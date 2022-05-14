Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Berlin ePrix I Qualifying report

Berlin E-Prix: Mortara beats Sims to claim first Formula E pole

Edoardo Mortara clinched his first Formula E pole position for the Berlin E-Prix, the Venturi driver beating an impressive Alexander Sims by just over a tenth of a second.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Berlin E-Prix: Mortara beats Sims to claim first Formula E pole

Mahindra's Sims, who had made sensational progress through the qualifying duels after moving up into the top four of his group late after Sebastien Buemi's best laptime was deleted for going below the minimum pitstop time, was up on Mortara by 0.138s by the end of the second sector.

But Mortara was able to rebound as Sims shipped three tenths to the Swiss driver in the final sector, setting a 1m06.093s to claim pole.

Sims had progressed to the final for the first time having set an identical time to Jean-Eric Vergne in their semi-final duel but, as the Mahindra driver had set his time first, he was allowed to progress - which left Vergne "very pissed off" with the "stupidest rule I have seen in my life".

An incredibly close affair between Vergne's DS Techeetah teammate Antonio Felix da Costa and Mortara followed, with da Costa holding the upper hand by just over five hundredths of a second before Mortara hit back in the following brace of sectors, booking his place for the final by 0.085s.

Owing to their semi-final times, da Costa starts from third ahead of Vergne in an all-Techeetah second row.

Sims had earlier beaten Pascal Wehrlein in their opening tie, capturing command of their quarter-final duel in the first sector and extending his advantage over the rest of the lap to dump the Porsche driver out.

Vergne then put Stoffel Vandoorne to the sword, grabbing over quarter of a second over the Belgian in the opening part of the lap and holding a 0.4s lead to make his way through to the semi-finals.

Andre Lotterer was within a whisker of making the semi-finals, but was pipped at the post by Mortara by just 0.008s to ensure neither Porsche made it into the penultimate phase of qualifying.

Sergio Sette Camara made his first appearance in the duels, dragging his Dragon through to the knockout stages, but was beaten by da Costa by just over two tenths.

Lotterer and Wehrlein will start fifth and sixth as Porsche locked out the third row, as Sette Camara will occupy seventh on the grid ahead of Vandoorne.

Sette Camara had got into the duels at Mitch Evans' expense, as the Kiwi failed to pass through to the final eight.

Evans was unable to break out of the 1m07s bracket, as Mortara led most of the session before the final flurry of runs.

There, Mortara could not improve as Sette Camara assumed second, before Vandoorne and Wehrlein set respective fastest laps in Group A to shuffle Evans out of contention.

Robin Frijns ended his ever-present streak in the duels, as he was knocked out during Group B along with fellow Dutchman Nyck de Vries as both sustained lock-ups on their final flying runs.

Frijns was hindered by Buemi on his opening run and thus was left to rely on his final lap - but his dreams of making the duels for the seventh consecutive time instead poetically went up in smoke.

Buemi had initially made the cut for the duels, three tenths clear of Sims, but his laptime deletion meant that he was relegated down to fifth in his group, which becomes 10th on the grid as Evans starts ninth.

Berlin E-Prix qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi
2 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing
3 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah
4 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah
5 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team
7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes
9 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS
10 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
11 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes
13 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi
14 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
15 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
16 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS
17 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing
19 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing
21 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
22 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport
