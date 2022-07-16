Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E Next / New York City E-Prix: Cassidy claims first FE pole of the season
Formula E / New York City ePrix I Practice report

New York City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Formula E practice

Antonio Felix da Costa set the fastest time in practice for the New York City E-Prix, beating Formula E title contender Mitch Evans to top spot with a 1m08.684s.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
New York City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Formula E practice

In cooler conditions compared to Friday afternoon's FP1 session, owing to the 7am start to proceedings in Brooklyn's Red Hook district, the drivers aimed to start running early to try to clear up some of the dust pervading the circuit.

Nyck de Vries was first to get within a second of the Friday times, setting a 1m10.693s, before countryman Robin Frijns punched in a 1m10.157s to get his Envision machinery to the top.

He was accosted by teammate Nick Cassidy, who displaced de Vries for second - before the Mercedes driver returned to the top with a 1m10.121s.

Andre Lotterer was then first to surpass the Friday times on a full 250kW power lap, posting a 1m09.353s - as Porsche teammate Pascal Wehrlein popped up into second with a lap 0.8s behind.

Frijns returned to headline the session for mere seconds, shading Lotterer by 0.03s, before de Vries displaced him with a 1m09.306s.

Jean-Eric Vergne then grabbed a 1m09.281s to pick up control of the session, before Stoffel Vandoorne went a tenth and a half faster - but both were surpassed by Lotterer with a 1m09.073s.

The times were then brought into the 1m08s by Wehrlein, but he was brushed aside by Mitch Evans, who held the best time of the session until the final few minutes - before da Costa displaced him with a 1m08.684s which ultimately proved to be the headliner of the session.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Evans' time was good enough for second overall, as Andretti's Jake Dennis claimed the third-fastest time in the American squad's home round.

Wehrlein ended the session in fourth ahead of Frijns, who led Envision's charge as Cassidy struggled with traffic on one of his fliers.

Vergne dropped to sixth, next to former teammate Andre Lotterer in the timing board, as Vandoorne and championship leader Edoardo Mortara were eighth and ninth quickest. Antonio Giovinazzi made his way into the top 10, 0.008s off of Mortara's best.

Vandoorne had headed FP1 with a late effort to depose Sergio Sette Camara from the top of the times.

The Dragon driver had beaten the more established frontrunners with a 1m10.135s, but Vandoorne fired in his best time before the chequered flag fell - clocking a 1m09.836s to hold the overnight bragging rights.

Formula E New York E-Prix I - Practice Results

FP2

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'08.684
2 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.886 0.202 0.202
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.900 0.216 0.014
4 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'08.907 0.223 0.007
5 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'08.942 0.258 0.035
6 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'08.973 0.289 0.031
7 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.073 0.389 0.100
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'09.116 0.432 0.043
9 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'09.164 0.480 0.048
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'09.172 0.488 0.008
11 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'09.192 0.508 0.020
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'09.241 0.557 0.049
13 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'09.274 0.590 0.033
14 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'09.308 0.624 0.034
15 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'09.343 0.659 0.035
16 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.374 0.690 0.031
17 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.412 0.728 0.038
18 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'09.514 0.830 0.102
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.577 0.893 0.063
20 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.638 0.954 0.061
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.980 1.296 0.342
22 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.856 2.172 0.876
View full results

FP1

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'09.836
2 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'10.135 0.299 0.299
3 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.143 0.307 0.008
4 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'10.171 0.335 0.028
5 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'10.316 0.480 0.145
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'10.319 0.483 0.003
7 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'10.350 0.514 0.031
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'10.397 0.561 0.047
9 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'10.400 0.564 0.003
10 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.419 0.583 0.019
11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'10.449 0.613 0.030
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'10.488 0.652 0.039
13 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.498 0.662 0.010
14 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'10.599 0.763 0.101
15 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'10.613 0.777 0.014
16 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'10.621 0.785 0.008
17 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'10.732 0.896 0.111
18 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'10.739 0.903 0.007
19 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'10.763 0.927 0.024
20 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'10.788 0.952 0.025
21 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'11.389 1.553 0.601
22 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.480 1.644 0.091
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E
Previous article

Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E
Next article

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy claims first FE pole of the season

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy claims first FE pole of the season
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
New York City E-Prix: Cassidy wins despite crashing out in multi-car wreck New York City ePrix I
Formula E

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy wins despite crashing out in multi-car wreck

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing
Formula E

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Marrakesh E-Prix Prime
Formula E

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Latest news

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy wins despite crashing out in multi-car wreck
Formula E Formula E

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy wins despite crashing out in multi-car wreck

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy was declared the winner of a chaotic opening race of the New York City double-header in Brooklyn after most of the leading runners crashed out due to rain – including him.

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing
Formula E Formula E

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing

Alexander Sims' decision to quit Formula E at the end of 2021-22 was motivated by a desire to return to endurance racing, where he feels more at home.

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy claims first FE pole of the season
Formula E Formula E

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy claims first FE pole of the season

Nick Cassidy beat Stoffel Vandoorne to pole by 0.008s for the New York City E-Prix, taking Envision's first Formula E pole of the 2021-22 season.

New York City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Formula E practice
Formula E Formula E

New York City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Formula E practice

Antonio Felix da Costa set the fastest time in practice for the New York City E-Prix, beating Formula E title contender Mitch Evans to top spot with a 1m08.684s.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.