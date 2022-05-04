Tickets Subscribe
Dallara E-sports Championship, the great challenge returns in 2022
Esports / 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual Race report

Toman triumphs while Sørensen shunts in World eX opener at Silverstone

Acer Vero R8G driver, Jiří Toman, staked his claim for his maiden outright World eX victory on his debut at Silverstone during the semi-final heat after leading the field for a lights-to-flag despite immense pressure from TK9 E-SPeeD’s Lasse Sørensen.

By:

2021 British eX Prix winner Sørensen, who finished as last season’s World eX vice champion and won the quarter-final heat for PRO drivers at this year’s Silverstone season opener, was pressuring the 24-year-old Czech debutant for the lead throughout the 5-lap semi-final.

However, the Danish ace ran wide going on to the Wellington Straight and allowed Toman to open up a gap which at one point reached over a second.

The driver of the #7 TK E-SPeeD car threw everything he had at closing down the Czech esports ace for his second heat victory at the #BritisheXPrix. However, Toman held his nerve and took his first win of the event by a marginal 0.3 seconds.

The final round

Yet given the World eX race format, it would be just Toman and Sørensen who would make it through to the two-lap final race shootout to decide the event’s overall winner.

Once again, Toman made a clean start from pole position to lead Sørensen into Abbey.

As he pushed to take the lead from the #88 car, the Dane spun off the track and handed the advantage to Toman.

Toman’s victory on his World eX debut was confirmed after Sørensen made another mistake on the final lap when he ripped the rear wing from his car and DNF’d.

Toman had a perfect event. He set a new track record for eX prototypes in qualifying, won all three races he competed in and also scored the point for the fastest race lap.

This grand slam gave him and his car - nicknamed “Vero 88” - the maximum points haul of 29 and the overall lead in the 2022 World eX Championship.

ESPORTS driver Alen Terzić rounded out the top three for BS+COMPETITION in the semi-final.

The eX Prix of Great Britain was presented by Williams Esports. The Host Team endured a difficult season opener.

Academy driver Zak O’Sullivan could not participate with his F1-inspired Williams Art Car due to technical issues. Meanwhile, Jack Aitken struggled both in qualifying and the quarter-final. 2021 World eX World Champion Martin Štefanko spun out in the final corner of the semi-final, finishing 6th.

World eX will head to Daytona on May 31 for the eX Prix of the USA presented by Patrick Long Esports.

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
