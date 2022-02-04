WRC Esports series returns for 2022

There will be a 13-event calendar in the 2022 WRC Esports season, using the WRC 10 game. The first round will be using the Monte Carlo stages and is open between 4th-7th February 2022, while the last qualifying round will be between 12th-15th August 2022 on the new Greek stages.

Alongside the latest Acropolis Rally stages, WRC 10‘s Estonian and Croatian venues are also set for inclusion, providing a new challenge.

After the 13 rounds, the top performers will make it to a World Final event, the date and location of which are to be confirmed. The 10 best scores of each player will be taken into account and the eight best players of the season will take part in the final, which will ultimately determine the overall winner.

Now in its sixth season, the WRC-backed event will be open to anyone with WRC 10 on PC, PlayStation or Xbox, with each individual round simply available between the appropriate dates inside the game.

Sami-Joe won the 2020 WRC esports championship, followed by Nexl in 2021, taking his third crown after a dramatic final held in Athens.

“It’s always improving each year. It’s really impressive the job they did on each game and cool to witness [the game evolution],” said reigning champion Lohan Blanc, aka Nexl.

“I can’t wait to see what WRC 10 will be like in competition, with the sometimes complicated weather conditions, it will be very challenging.”

Esports WRC 2022 schedule

Monte-Carlo: 4th-7th February

Sweden: 18th-21st February

Spain: 4th-7th March

Wales: 18th-21st March

Belgium: 1st-4th April

Croatia: 15th-18th April

Japan: 29th April-2nd May

Portugal: 13th-16th May

Italy: 27th-30th May

Kenya: 17th-20th June

Estonia: 8th-11th July

Finland: 29th July-1st August

Greece: 12th-15th August

World Finals: TBC