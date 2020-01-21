Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia to name drug and alcohol offenders

shares
comments
Motorsport Australia to name drug and alcohol offenders
By:
Jan 21, 2020, 5:25 AM

Motorsport Australia will adopt a name and shame policy for competitors that breach its Alcohol and Illicit Drugs Policy from March 1 onwards.

Until now the governing body has shied away from naming first time offenders to the policy, who are sanctioned with a single-day disqualification once a test is failed.

It was only for second and third offences that names were made public.

However from March 1 onwards MA will name any competitor responsible for even a single breach on its official website for a period of three months.

“Motorsport Australia has a commitment to all motorsport participants to provide a safe and fair playing field with the highest levels of integrity,” said MA CEO Eugene Arocca.

“Given the number of overwhelming tests performed each year, the number of infractions is low, but that doesn’t mean we can rest on our laurels and not provide further deterrence to those who think they can get away with doing the wrong thing.”

The change in process follows a high-profile case during the 2019 TCR Australia season, when there were claims a competitor failed a pre-race alcohol test.

At the time MA refused to confirm or deny the claims, only clarifying that alcohol testing did indeed take place on that particular morning.

According to this latest announcement, there was a total of 10 alcohol breaches in 2019.

Alcohol testing at motorsport events is undertaken by Motorsport Australia CATOs (Certified and Accredited Testing Officials), while drug testing is conducted by "ASADA and other accredited contractors".

The policy, which requires an alcohol reading below 0.010, is applicable not only to drivers, but to co-drivers and navigators, officials, team members and crew, MA contractors and third part contractors.

Next article
Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy

Previous article

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
MotoGP

Iannone's doping appeal hearing date set

2
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

3
FIA F2

Hitech expands into F2, takes grid to 22 cars

4
Formula 1

Marko: No regrets over Sainz exit as he's "no Verstappen"

5
Formula 1

Gasly felt like he was in "Hollywood movie" last year

Latest videos

Heroes: Manish Pandey and Jim Wiseman at Autosport International 11:38
General

Heroes: Manish Pandey and Jim Wiseman at Autosport International

Say hello to Motorsport Tickets 00:54
General

Say hello to Motorsport Tickets

Motorsport.tv Sizzle Reel 2020 01:01
General

Motorsport.tv Sizzle Reel 2020

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc to appear at ASI 2020. 00:28
General

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc to appear at ASI 2020.

Autosport Awards 2019 00:31
General

Autosport Awards 2019

Latest news

Motorsport Australia to name drug and alcohol offenders
Misc

Motorsport Australia to name drug and alcohol offenders

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy
Misc

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy

Opinion: Autosport International showed how the sport is changing
Racing Car Shows

Opinion: Autosport International showed how the sport is changing

‘Senna’ writer’s feature film ‘Heroes’ released on Motorsport.tv
Misc

‘Senna’ writer’s feature film ‘Heroes’ released on Motorsport.tv

Ford v Ferrari earns Best Picture Oscars nomination
Misc

Ford v Ferrari earns Best Picture Oscars nomination

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.