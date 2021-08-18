Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”
IndyCar News

Final three IndyCar races going ahead despite COVID worries

By:

While speculation has surrounded the last three rounds of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, the event organizers are all confident the races will go ahead as planned.

Final three IndyCar races going ahead despite COVID worries

The climbing number of COVID-19 cases in both Oregon and California, and the states’ anticipated reaction to that, caused many in the IndyCar paddock to wonder if the races at Portland International Raceway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the streets of Long Beach might again come under threat.

All three venues lost their 2020 races due to the COVID pandemic, obliging IndyCar to find alternatives, and its season to comprise just 14 rounds.

So far this year, only Toronto has been put on ice again, although both the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park were pushed back to April, and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – usually a mid-April event – is now the season finale

Representatives from all three of IndyCar’s final rounds have confirmed to Motorsport.com that their races are safe.

Steve Bidlack of Green Savoree Racing and Promotion, which organizes IndyCar’s the Sept. 10-12 Grand Prix of Portland (as well as St. Pete, Toronto and Mid-Ohio), said: "The Grand Prix of Portland remains on the schedule as planned and will follow all state and local guidance for COVID-19 at the time of the event in September."

The PR Director at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Barry Toepke, stated: “The entire WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca team is anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Sept. 17-19. It will have been a two year absence due to the pandemic, so local businesses are thrilled for it to be returning.

“Currently, there are no restrictions in place [but] we do strongly recommend that unvaccinated guests wear a face covering when in groups and be observant of spacing.

“We just concluded a very successful and safe Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and will continue with all the hand-sanitizing stations and restroom monitoring that were in place. Guest and team safety is our utmost priority.”

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach’s CEO and president, Jim Michaelian, who was involved in the event before it even hosted its toe-in-the-water Formula 5000 race in 1975, said: “Our plans for the upcoming 45th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on September 24-26 continue unabated.

“Our intention is to provide our patrons with the usual fun and excitement associated with our event while still being very cognizant of the need to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone. As such we are committed to observing all of the health and safety protocols which will be in place in late September.

“And we look forward to an exciting weekend of racing including the drama of the season finale of the NTT IndyCar season.”

This Saturday will feature the series’ final oval race of the season at Gateway’s WorldWide Technology Raceway on the Illinois/Missouri border and – weather allowing – sees IndyCar experiment as it did at Texas in 2020 by running it as a one-day show.

shares
comments
Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”

Previous article

Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it

2 h
2
WEC

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21

3
Supercars

Broncos one of final three Supercars bids

4
Other rally

Michael Doohan debuts in Targa Tasmania

5
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP

Latest news
Final three IndyCar races going ahead despite COVID worries
IndyCar

Final three IndyCar races going ahead despite COVID worries

40m
Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”

Aug 17, 2021
Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

Aug 16, 2021
“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Aug 15, 2021
Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

Aug 15, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay” 00:34
IndyCar
12 h

IndyCar: Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”

IndyCar: Coyne hints Albon 'interest' inspired by Grosjean success 01:01
IndyCar
Aug 17, 2021

IndyCar: Coyne hints Albon 'interest' inspired by Grosjean success

IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win at IMS Road Course 00:36
IndyCar
Aug 15, 2021

IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win at IMS Road Course

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car 01:48
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator 01:01
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21
WEC WEC

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21

Broncos one of final three Supercars bids
Supercars Supercars

Broncos one of final three Supercars bids

Michael Doohan debuts in Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally

Michael Doohan debuts in Targa Tasmania

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Prime
Formula E Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Final three IndyCar races going ahead despite COVID worries
IndyCar IndyCar

Final three IndyCar races going ahead despite COVID worries

Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.