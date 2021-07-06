IndyCar inks new multi-year deal with Road America

Indy cars first raced on the 4.014-mile course in Elkhart Lake, WI. in 1982, but it fell off the calendar following the merger between Champ Car and Indy Racing League in 2008.

Not until 2016 did it reappear on the schedule – but immediately proved a hit with drivers and fans alike. Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions to motorsport schedules, Road America hosted the first of several double-headers to make up for the canceled races.

“IndyCar is pleased to continue its relationship with Road America,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles. “It is clear that NTT IndyCar Series events in Wisconsin’s scenic Kettle Moraine have developed into exciting and favored weekends for our fans and athletes, as well.

“Last year, Road America became a central figure in the series’ return to racing during the global pandemic and the first to host a double-header. It has been a fantastic addition to our championship, and it is gratifying to know that it will remain a mainstay on our calendar.”

Road America president and general manager Mike Kertscher added: “The NTT IndyCar Series is clearly one of the greatest forms of open-wheel racing ever to grace our beautiful four-mile road course. We’ve had a strong relationship since its return in 2016, and we are very proud to continue the tradition.

“The response from our fans has been tremendous over the past five seasons, and as part of showing our appreciation to them, we are offering a special four-day ticket package for $122. This special is only available online as a print-at-home ticket, and the special price ends on Sept. 30, 2021, so go to roadamerica.com and get yours today.”

The 2022 race date will mark the 33rd appearance by Indy cars at Road America, with Sebastien Bourdais, Will Power, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou among the current IndyCar stars who have won there.