Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis News

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Andretti Autosport-Honda driver Colton Herta, who won the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis in baffling mixed conditions, said he was stunned to discover his car was strong in all conditions.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Despite starting only 14th, he ended up leading 50 of the 75 laps, beating two drivers – Simon Pagenaud and Will Power – who between them have won eight of the 11 IndyCar races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

“The most interesting thing is you never have a car that works in the wet and the dry – it's just not possible,” said Herta, “but it happened today.

“It was very interesting. Felt comfortable in all conditions.”

Herta, who also earned the first victory of the IndyCar season for the Andretti Autosport team and the Honda engine said his decision to pit at the start of Lap 3, to swap his wet tires for red sidewalled Firestone slicks had been crucial to vaulting himself into the lead.

“The call for slicks to wets that made the difference,” he said. “I think we gained 15 [actually 13] spots on that transition. We pitted on Lap 3. Everybody pitted on lap 4 or 5. We gained [13] spots in that transition to go from 14th to first.

“Yeah, it was really cool. The team did a tremendous job. They gave me such an incredible car.”

Herta was in a long discussion with his strategist and father Bryan Herta before the final stint regarding whether to go for more reds or switch to wets as rain had returned and heavier showers were expected imminently. In the end they went for more reds, but all their principal rivals did the same, so when the rain became heavier, almost all ducked back into the pits.

He explained: “What we were talking about is, I said, ‘With the track conditions right now it's probably wets, but if you think it's going to get dryer or wetter, that will change my decision.’ We thought it was going to dry out a little bit, so we went on slicks. Immediately when I got out there, I knew it was going to be tough, but I said, ‘If you guys think it's going to be dry, then we'll stay out here.’

“I think they saw something pop up on the radar that it was going to stay wet. We made the wrong choice, but luckily, everyone followed our direction and did the wrong thing also! So we didn't actually lose that much.”

Herta admitted that part of his defense against Pagenaud in the wet conditions came from watching the TV screens at the side of the track, and blinding his pursuer with spray.

Maybe I shouldn't tell you guys this, but I saw Simon poking out [of the spray] on one of the restarts on the TVs,” he said. “I was watching the TVs because I couldn't see anything out of the mirrors. Every time he would poke out, I would go down a little bit more [to the right] so he couldn't see anything going into Turn 1. I was giggling a little bit in my helmet looking. He would poke out a little bit more, so I would go a little bit more. Funny.”

Herta also had a major save on a wet patch at Turn 8 while pursuing Pato O’Ward for the lead, the #26 Gainbridge performing a long opposite lock drift before snapping back into line and allowing Herta to catch and pass the Arrow McLaren SP driver.

“I was on the rack stops,” he said, “and I was shoving so hard to get more wheel, but I couldn't. I need to see the video of what happened, but what I think happened is it was drying, but maybe I went out a little bit wider on the entry of the corner than I had been and got that left rear on a damp patch or something. That's what it felt like because I turned in and it just lost everything immediately.

“I would have been upset if I spun there, but I would have been even more upset because I didn't know that it was for the lead of the race. I thought maybe I was, like, 10th or 11th. Maybe gained a few spots from that, so I had no clue where I was on track.

“Yeah, I guess that was one of the only mistakes we made today.”

shares
comments
Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”
Previous article

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaren penalty hands BMW a 1-2 in IMSA GTD at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio
IMSA

McLaren penalty hands BMW a 1-2 in IMSA GTD at Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio IMSA: WTR heads Acura 1-2, Inception McLaren wins GTD Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: WTR heads Acura 1-2, Inception McLaren wins GTD

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Colton Herta More from
Colton Herta
Rossi expects Barber to remain tough on tires
IndyCar

Rossi expects Barber to remain tough on tires

Power: Indy spin “scared the absolute daylights out of me” Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Power: Indy spin “scared the absolute daylights out of me”

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Why $200m won’t convince teams on Andretti’s Formula 1 plans Miami GP
Formula 1

Why $200m won’t convince teams on Andretti’s Formula 1 plans

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber Birmingham
IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”
IndyCar IndyCar

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”
IndyCar IndyCar

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival

Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions
IndyCar IndyCar

Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.