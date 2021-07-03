Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

Dixon, who will start fifth tomorrow, strapped on a set of alternate Firestones – like many drivers – and lapped the 2.238-mile course in 68.0256sec, a half tenth quicker than Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Romain Grosjean was third fastest for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, but finished the session annoyed with fellow former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson, who ushered him off track on the exit of Turn 5 in the closing minutes. Ericsson, who finished the session in eighth, will be starting third tomorrow.

Max Chilton gave Carlin-Chevrolet a fillip by clocking fourth fastest time ahead of the second-fastest of the Andretti runners, James Hinchcliffe.

Alex Palou was sixth for Chip Ganassi Racing, just ahead of pole-winner Josef Newgarden.

Jimmie Johnson survived a spin but was still 2.2sec off the ultimate pace, albeit only a tenth behind Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin was busiest driver of the session, turning 23 laps in his Penske-Chevrolet and finishing up inside the Top 10.

Tomorrow’s race begins at 12 noon local (Eastern) time.