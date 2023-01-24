Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen Next / Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar News

Rossi’s livery for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet IndyCar unveiled

Arrow McLaren IndyCar team has revealed the colorscheme that will adorn Alexander Rossi’s #7 car for the 2023 season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rossi’s livery for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet IndyCar unveiled

Rossi is joining the team after spending the first seven years of his NTT IndyCar Series career at Andretti Autosport. The former Formula 1 driver and GP2 [now Formula 2] runner-up won the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016, and finished runner-up in the 2018 championship and third in 2019.

However, he had to wait 49 races between his seventh and eighth victories, and by the time he accomplished that most recent triumph, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last August, he had long been signed up with Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet.

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

Photo by: Arrow McLaren

The team is expanding to three full-time entries for 2023, with Rossi replacing team incumbent Felix Rosenqvist in the #7 entry and thus gaining Craig Hampson as his race engineer. Rosenqvist, who finished just ahead of Rossi in the 2022 points standings, will move to the squad’s new #6 entry, while Pato O’Ward will continue in the #5 car. 

As well as eight wins, Rossi has scored 20 other top-three finishes and seven pole positions, the most recent of which came at Road America last season. He will be joined at Arrow McLaren by the man who most recently called his strategy at Andretti Autosport, Brian Barnhart, who arrives as general manager, following former president Taylor Kiel’s departure to join Chip Ganassi Racing.

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

Photo by: Arrow McLaren

The liveries of Rosenqvist’s car and O’Ward’s cars will be revealed this week.

This full-time trio of O’Ward, Rosenqvist and Rossi will be joined for the Indianapolis 500 by Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy winner and 2004 IndyCar champion. The Brazilian veteran last year drove for Chip Ganassi Racing and finished third in the 500, splitting the two Arrow McLarens of O’Ward and Rosenqvist, while Rossi took fifth.

The Arrow McLaren team has evolved from what was formerly known as Schmidt Peterson Motorsport, which scored seven wins between 2013 and ’18, thanks to Simon Pagenaud and then James Hinchcliffe. The McLaren marque’s official return to IndyCar came in 2020, 40 years after it last competed in U.S. open-wheel, and since then O’Ward has claimed four victories, and finished third in the 2021 championship.

Although Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson retain a 25 percent share of the team, as per their agreement with McLaren, the "SP" part of the team's name has been dropped for 2023. 

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

Photo by: Arrow McLaren

shares
comments
Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen
Previous article

Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen
Next article

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alexander Rossi More from
Alexander Rossi
Can Rossi become an IndyCar title fighter again at AMSP?
IndyCar

Can Rossi become an IndyCar title fighter again at AMSP?

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Arrow McLaren SP More from
Arrow McLaren SP
McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities
IndyCar

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500
IndyCar

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne
Formula E Formula E

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne

The Formula E safety car's effect on the Mexico City E-Prix meant that overtaking was "not possible anymore" in the last few laps, reckoned Stoffel Vandoorne.

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar IndyCar

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist’s third year at the Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet team will be spent at the wheel of the #6, bearing a “family” resemblance to the colors of teammate Alexander Rossi.

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule

Haas will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car livery for its VF-23 on 31 January, as the US team completes the launch season schedule.

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow
WRC WRC

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow

The World Rally Championship has no plans to make changes to the Rally Monte Carlo route in the near future despite an absence of snow and ice last weekend.  

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.