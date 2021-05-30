Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out
Moto2 / Mugello Race report

Mugello Moto2: Gardner passes Fernandez on last lap to win

By:

Remy Gardner beat Ajo KTM teammate Raul Fernandez by 0.014 seconds in a thrilling late battle for victory in the Moto2 Italian Grand Prix as Sam Lowes crashed.

Mugello Moto2: Gardner passes Fernandez on last lap to win

The sixth round of the 2021 Moto2 world championship was marred by the announcement ahead of the race that 19-year-old Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has passed away from injuries sustained in a horror qualifying crash on Saturday.

At the start of the 21-lap race, poleman Fernandez grabbed the holeshot from Ajo KTM teammate Gardner.

Marc VDS rider Sam Lowes quickly worked his way back into third on lap three having started third and began to eat into the half-a-second advantage the top two had on him.

Fernandez soon opened up a gap to Gardner of seven tenths, with Lowes continuing to eat into the Australian’s gap on him.

Lowes had closed the gap sufficiently enough by the start of lap 10 to launch an attack on second into the San Donato right-hander at Turn 1, but ran wide and allowed Gardner back through.

The Marc VDS rider used the transition from the outside line at Turn 1 to the inside of the Luco left-hander at Turn 2 to make a move stick – defending retaliation from Gardner through the Materassi/Borgo San Lorenzo chicane at Turns 4/5.

This tussle allowed Fernandez to open up his lead to two seconds, but his pace began to stall by just over mid-distance and Lowes started to reel him in.

Lowes was able to get his disadvantage to Fernandez down to eight tenths by lap 15, but his hopes of victory were dashed when he fell out of the race at the Arrabbiata 1 right-hander.

The Marc VDS rider’s crash didn’t relent the pressure on Fernandez in the latter stages, with Gardner closing the gap between the Ajo pair to under sixth tenths.

With three laps to go Gardner cut the gap further to under half a second, the Australian seemingly with an edge grip advantage over Fernandez.

Gardner was close enough to his teammate by the end of the lap to get into his slipstream on the run to San Donato at the start of the penultimate tour, but couldn’t quite get near enough to make a move.

Defensive riding from Fernandez across lap 20 ensured Gardner couldn’t use his grip advantage to find a way through.

Fernandez held the lead to start the final lap, but Gardner nailed his run through the Arrabbiata section to launch a successful move for the lead at the Scarperia right.

Fernandez tried to fight back in the slipstream on the run to the chequered flag, but Gardner held away for his first win of the season by 0.014s.

Italtrans rider Joe Roberts took third from VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi after a late battle, but the American was demoted to fourth for narrowly exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter completed the top five ahead of Team Asia rookie Ai Ogura and the sister Intact GP Kalex of fellow rookie Tony Arbolino – who ran third in the opening laps.

American Racing rookie Cameron Beuabier won a tight battle to claim a season-best eighth ahead of RW Racing’s Hafizh Syahrin and Pons rider Stefano Manzi.

Gardner’s victory puts him six points clear of Fernandez at the top of the championship, with Bezzecchi a further 23 points adrift in third as Lowes’ crash puts him 48 adrift on the lead.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Kalex
2 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
Kalex 0.014 0.014
3 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Kalex 8.021 8.007
4 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 8.004
5 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 12.343 4.339
6 79 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 23.170 10.827
7 14 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 23.764 0.594
8 6 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex 34.825 11.061
9 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
NTS 34.849 0.024
10 62 Italy Stefano Manzi
Kalex 34.965 0.116
11 44 Spain Arón Canet
Boscoscuro B-21 35.250 0.285
12 54 Fermín Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 35.300 0.050
13 40 Spain Hector Garzo
Kalex 35.450 0.150
14 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 36.161 0.711
15 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 40.700 4.539
16 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 46.263 5.563
17 70 Belgium Barry Baltus
NTS 46.403 0.140
18 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 48.566 2.163
19 10 Italy Tommaso Marcon
MV Agusta 1'16.213 27.647
42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Kalex
22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Kalex
24 Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta
75 Spain Albert Arenas
Boscoscuro B-21
97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Kalex
9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Boscoscuro B-21
7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
MV Agusta
19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex
37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex
View full results
Lewis Duncan

