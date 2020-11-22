MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race

shares
comments
Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race
By:
Co-author: German Garcia Casanova

MotoGP world champion Joan Mir says an electronics issue caused by early contact in the Portuguese Grand Prix forced him to retire from the 2020 season finale.

The Suzuki rider could only qualify 20th owing to another electrical issue, though managed to come up to 12th after an aggressive opening lap.

However, he dropped down the order again to 19th on the second tour after making contact with the rear of Johann Zarco’s Avintia Ducati at Turn 3. Mir had already collided with Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia on the opening lap at the same corner, which seemingly dislocated the Italian’s shoulder.

The Suzuki rider says one of these contacts caused an issue with his electronics, which led to him losing traction control, with the problem only worsening as his rear tyre faded.

“The adrenaline was making it easy to overtake and it was fun,” said Mir, who pulled out on lap 16. “Then I have to say sorry to Pecco because in that part I was really aggressive, a bit too much. Sometimes I criticise these types of manoeuvres and I was not… it was not dirty, but it was not the best manoeuvre.

“And then with this touch, I don’t know if it was with Zarco there or with Pecco, that affects somehow – we don’t know why – the electronics of the bike, and then I didn’t have traction. I was having traction in some parts, some parts not and it was really dangerous because I had some big moments during the race.

“So, when the tyre was getting used, it was getting worse and worse and worse and I had to retire.”

From the editor, also read:

Mir insists the electronics issue which hindered his Saturday was not the same as he suffered on Sunday and is unsure of what he could have achieved in his first race as world champion without those technical problems.

“The problems with the electronics of yesterday was not the same today,” he added. “It was a different story, during the race I didn’t have those problems. The problem today was the traction was failing sometimes.

“I don’t know. We had this problem, and I don’t like to say I would finish in this place because I don’t know.”

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP

Previous article

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP

Next article

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira dominates home race for Tech3 KTM
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira dominates home race for Tech3 KTM

Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying

Vinales labels MotoGP 2020 “worst season of my career”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales labels MotoGP 2020 “worst season of my career”

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"

Latest news

Dovizioso “happier than some in Ducati” with MotoGP achievements
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso “happier than some in Ducati” with MotoGP achievements

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race

Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race

1h
2
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

3
MotoGP

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira dominates home race for Tech3 KTM

5h
4
MotoGP

Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race

1h
5
MotoGP

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying

Latest news

Dovizioso “happier than some in Ducati” with MotoGP achievements
MGP

Dovizioso “happier than some in Ducati” with MotoGP achievements

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race
MGP

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race

Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race
MGP

Damage from early collision ended Mir’s Portugal race

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP
MGP

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP

Vinales labels MotoGP 2020 “worst season of my career”
MGP

Vinales labels MotoGP 2020 “worst season of my career”

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.