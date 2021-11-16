MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor

Rossi has now retired from MotoGP following his 432nd grand prix at the Valencia GP last weekend, bringing an illustrious 26-season career to a close.

But the Italian legend will still have a presence in the MotoGP paddock in 2022 as he brings his VR46 squad up from Moto2 into the premier class with Ducati machinery.

This was first announced earlier in 2021, but was immediately shrouded in controversy as a reported title sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco was denied by the company – contradicting what was said in a press release issued by Tanal Entertainment.

Both VR46 and Tanal Entertainment continued to insist that a deal with Aramco did exist, but Aramco told Motorsport.com in two separate statements that no deal had – or ever did – exist.

During the Emilia Romagna GP VR46 team boss Pablo Nieto admitted progress was slow on the VR46 deal but things were moving forward.

However, no new information on that front has been forthcoming, with the entry list for 2022 unveiled by governing body the FIM listing Rossi’s squad as simply the VR46 Racing Team.

The team will field Luca Marini, who raced an Avintia Ducati in VR46 colours in 2021, and Moto2 graduate Marco Bezzecchi next year.

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marini will ride a factory-spec Ducati for his second season, while Bezzecchi – who will sport the number 72 – will race a GP21.

VR46 takes over the grid slots from the Avintia squad, which departed the premier class at the conclusion of last weekend’s Valencia GP.

Tech 3 MotoGP rookies Raul Fernandez and 2021 Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner will keep their race numbers from Moto2, with Fernandez using 25 and Gardner 87.

RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder, who makes the jump straight from Moto3 to MotoGP next year on a Yamaha, will keep his number 40.

New world champion Fabio Quartararo announced after his title win that he would not run the number one plate in 2022, with the entry list confirming his 20 on the front of his factory Yamaha.

Next year Aprilia will become a standalone factory squad, while Gresini Racing returns to independent status with Ducati machinery.

Fielding Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Aprilia is yet to announced a title partner.

The FIM has also unveiled the Moto2 and Moto3 entry lists for 2022, with the most notable thing being 2021 Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta switching to 51 as his 37 is being used by Augusto Fernandez.

Preparations for the 2022 season will get underway on Thursday with a two-day test at Jerez.

Full MotoGP 2022 entry list:

4 ANDREA DOVIZIOSO – WITHU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

5 JOHANN ZARCO – Pramac Racing

10 LUCA MARINI – VR46 Racing Team

12 MAVERICK VINALES – Aprilia Racing

20 FABIO QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

21 FRANCO MORBIDELLI - Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

23 ENEA BASTIANINI – Gresini Racing MotoGP

25 RAUL FERNANDEZ – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

30 TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda

33 BRAD BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

36 JOAN MIR – Team Suzuki Ecstar

40 DARRYN BINDER – WITHU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

41 ALEIX ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing

42 ALEX RINS – Team Suzuki Ecstar

43 JACK MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team

44 POL ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team

49 FABIO DIGIANNANTONIO – Gresini Racing MotoGP

63 FRANCESCO BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team

72 MARCO BEZZECCHI – VR46 Racing Team

73 ALEX MARQUEZ – LCR Honda

87 REMY GARDNER – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing

88 MIGUEL OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

89 JORGE MARTIN – Pramac Racing

93 MARC MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team