Miller to race in Australian Superbike finale Next / Lecuona's MotoGP farewell "difficult to manage" after pre-race tears
MotoGP News

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor

By:

The official entry list for the 2022 MotoGP season has been unveiled, with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Racing Team still without Aramco title sponsorship.

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor

Rossi has now retired from MotoGP following his 432nd grand prix at the Valencia GP last weekend, bringing an illustrious 26-season career to a close.

But the Italian legend will still have a presence in the MotoGP paddock in 2022 as he brings his VR46 squad up from Moto2 into the premier class with Ducati machinery.

This was first announced earlier in 2021, but was immediately shrouded in controversy as a reported title sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco was denied by the company – contradicting what was said in a press release issued by Tanal Entertainment.

Both VR46 and Tanal Entertainment continued to insist that a deal with Aramco did exist, but Aramco told Motorsport.com in two separate statements that no deal had – or ever did – exist.

During the Emilia Romagna GP VR46 team boss Pablo Nieto admitted progress was slow on the VR46 deal but things were moving forward.

However, no new information on that front has been forthcoming, with the entry list for 2022 unveiled by governing body the FIM listing Rossi’s squad as simply the VR46 Racing Team.

The team will field Luca Marini, who raced an Avintia Ducati in VR46 colours in 2021, and Moto2 graduate Marco Bezzecchi next year.

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marini will ride a factory-spec Ducati for his second season, while Bezzecchi – who will sport the number 72 – will race a GP21.

VR46 takes over the grid slots from the Avintia squad, which departed the premier class at the conclusion of last weekend’s Valencia GP.

Tech 3 MotoGP rookies Raul Fernandez and 2021 Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner will keep their race numbers from Moto2, with Fernandez using 25 and Gardner 87.

RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder, who makes the jump straight from Moto3 to MotoGP next year on a Yamaha, will keep his number 40.

New world champion Fabio Quartararo announced after his title win that he would not run the number one plate in 2022, with the entry list confirming his 20 on the front of his factory Yamaha.

Next year Aprilia will become a standalone factory squad, while Gresini Racing returns to independent status with Ducati machinery.

Fielding Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Aprilia is yet to announced a title partner.

The FIM has also unveiled the Moto2 and Moto3 entry lists for 2022, with the most notable thing being 2021 Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta switching to 51 as his 37 is being used by Augusto Fernandez.

Preparations for the 2022 season will get underway on Thursday with a two-day test at Jerez.

Full MotoGP 2022 entry list:

4 ANDREA DOVIZIOSO – WITHU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

5 JOHANN ZARCO – Pramac Racing

10 LUCA MARINI – VR46 Racing Team

12 MAVERICK VINALES – Aprilia Racing

20 FABIO QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

21 FRANCO MORBIDELLI - Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

23 ENEA BASTIANINI – Gresini Racing MotoGP

25 RAUL FERNANDEZ – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

30 TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda

33 BRAD BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

36 JOAN MIR – Team Suzuki Ecstar

40 DARRYN BINDER – WITHU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

41 ALEIX ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing

42 ALEX RINS – Team Suzuki Ecstar

43 JACK MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team

44 POL ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team

49 FABIO DIGIANNANTONIO – Gresini Racing MotoGP

63 FRANCESCO BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team

72 MARCO BEZZECCHI – VR46 Racing Team

73 ALEX MARQUEZ – LCR Honda

87 REMY GARDNER – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing

88 MIGUEL OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

89 JORGE MARTIN – Pramac Racing

93 MARC MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears Valencia GP
MotoGP

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Valencia GP Prime
MotoGP

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
