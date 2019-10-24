MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira made to feel "not worthy" by KTM's 2020 decision

Oliveira made to feel "not worthy" by KTM's 2020 decision
By:
Oct 24, 2019, 6:53 AM

Miguel Oliveira says KTM's decision to hand rookie Brad Binder a factory MotoGP ride for 2020 makes sense "only" to KTM and has left him feeling "not worthy".

A strong debut season on the KTM RC16 as part of the satellite Tech 3 team meant Oliveira was the obvious candidate to replace the suddenly-departing Johann Zarco in the works line-up, but Tech 3's strong desire to keep him on board meant the Austrian manufacturer had to explore other options.

Speaking shortly after the announcement that Binder - who was due to partner Oliveira at Tech 3 next year - will now get the factory ride straight out of Moto2, Oliveira could not conceal his frustration.

He said getting passed up for the 2020 factory gig would've been a lot easier to swallow if KTM settled on its 36-year-old tester Mika Kallio as Zarco's full-time replacement, having already drafted him into the current line-up after Misano.

"I said, well, if it's Mika, I think it's completely fine for me, because I had built a good relationship with the [Tech 3] team and I think it doesn't make sense to make the switch," Oliveira said.

"Having chosen a rookie and a guy which is the same age as me makes me feel a bit like I'm not worthy enough to be there.

"But, it's their decision and I respect [it], and it doesn't change any single thing on my mind on being here and doing the maximum here."

Read Also:

Asked how the decision could impact his long-term prospects with his long-time employer KTM, Oliveira said: "I mean, if you look at the overall picture it makes sense to them, but it's only to them that it makes sense.

"For me I don't know, I just need to see what the future holds. My commitment is fully here, and it will remain the same. About the future, long-term, I have no idea."

The deal between KTM and Tech 3 supposes parity in terms of machinery, but Oliveira admitted he had his doubts that this would be fulfilled in 2020, saying: "We were supposed to have a factory bike this year, it didn't happen until only recently, [so] who knows about next year?"

He added: "The thing is, when you are offered a factory seat, there are many other things at stake - first of all, you are guaranteed that you have a factory bike, secondly you are more involved in the development of the parts and you get to try many things.

"For me as a one year [of] experience MotoGP rider, [it] made more sense to be there, but it doesn't make [more sense] to them, and this is the thing where we disagree. But again, I respect that. There's nothing I can do."

Oliveira said he found out Binder's promotion was on the cards on Friday at Motegi.

"Mike [Leitner, KTM team manager] came and talked to me, and I explained how I felt about it, but it made no difference, so clearly they knew about it [the final decision], and they were just asking me my opinion to waste my time."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
KTM hands 2020 factory ride to Binder, promotes Lecuona

Previous article

KTM hands 2020 factory ride to Binder, promotes Lecuona

Next article

Zarco: Top 10 the "minimum" level of Honda

Zarco: Top 10 the "minimum" level of Honda
About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

