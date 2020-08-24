MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot

shares
comments
Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot
By:

Fabio Quartararo admits he doesn’t feel “as confident” a MotoGP title contender as he did following his two Jerez victories after a tough Czech Republic/Austria triple-header.

After dominating the opening Spanish and Andalusian Grands Prix at Jerez last month, Quartararo registered a seventh at Brno, an eighth in the Austrian GP and could only muster 13th in Sunday’s Styrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

The poor run of races has nearly wiped out Quartararo's once-handsome points lead, the French rider now sitting just three points clear of second-placed Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati.

The Red Bull Ring is arguably Yamaha’s weakest track on the calendar, with its long straights working against the down-on-power M1.

But Quartararo finished third in last year’s Austrian GP and says he had a “really nice feeling” compared to what he’s had in the two races at the Red Bull Ring this year.

“Yes, of course we are a title contender, but I don’t feel as confident as in Jerez,” the Petronas rider said when asked by Motorsport.com if he could confidently call himself a title contender amidst Yamaha’s current dip. 

“In Jerez everything was ok, everything was going so well. But it looks like every time we have more problems and we are struggling.

“Ok, Austria is a tough track for us, but last year I had a really nice feeling and I finished third, I finished on the podium. And it was so different [this year to] the feeling from last year. 

“So, we ask for many things to Yamaha and hope to have positive things for Misano. But, of course Misano will be a good track for us, but the problems will remain there.

“So, we need to cover it and do our best.”

Read Also:

Struggling in both parts of Sunday’s red-flagged Styrian GP, Quartararo says “all our weak points” with the Yamaha came to the fore.

“[It was] really not positive, but we need to see what happened because we actually saw all our weak points that we have on the bike and felt so strange, because honestly I thought the potential was higher,” he added.

“I was behind Aleix [Espargaro] all the race and I could see that the bike was struggling in many areas that I was not thinking.

“So apart from the problems on the brakes, we have many other problems. Number one is the top speed.”

Quartararo’s Austrian GP was hindered by brake issues, while fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales was forced to jump off his bike at 130mph in the Styrian GP when his front brakes “exploded”. 

The Frenchman said he was heading for similar issues, having run off track several times during Sunday’s second Red Bull Ring event.

“You have a lever to make the [brake] lever go a little bit longer, and in the race I was at the maximum, and every time the lever was getting more soft," he said. 

“So, I arrived at one moment where I was going to have no brakes. So, [it was] pretty dangerous and I had no confidence.”

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

Previous article

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

Next article

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #3: Lola Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #3: Lola

Hulkenberg: Reserve driver role "makes little sense" to me
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg: Reserve driver role "makes little sense" to me

McLaughlin won't compare himself to Peter Brock
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin won't compare himself to Peter Brock

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot

Opinion: The great Spanish MotoGP conspiracy, fact or fiction?
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Opinion: The great Spanish MotoGP conspiracy, fact or fiction?

Latest news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

31m
2
MotoGP

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

3h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull still believes high-rake concept is right for its car

1h
4
IndyCar

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

5
Formula 1

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

Latest news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MGP

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot
MGP

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier
MGP

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
MGP

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty
MGP

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.