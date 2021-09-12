Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness" Next / Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

By:

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says “something went wrong” with the rear tyre he raced in the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, and could only manage eighth as a result.

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

The championship leader admitted on Saturday that he felt he didn’t have enough pace to fight for the podium despite qualifying third, but was more confident after Sunday morning warm-up.

But from the off Quartararo dropped back in the 23-lap Aragon race, and only just fended off Pramac’s Jorge Martin for eighth.

With Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia winning the race, Quartararo’s championship lead has now been cut from 65 to 53 points.

“After the warm-up I expected myself to fight for the podium because I felt I had something really good, with old tyres I was feeling great and with 26 laps on the tyre I could manage great,” Quartararo said.

“So, from the beginning of the race my rear was not working as normal.

“So, I went down, down, down [the order]. The only positive thing of the day is that I fight for my position, I was fighting, I didn’t give up, even if it was for seventh, eighth, ninth position. I fought until the end, so that’s something positive.”

Despite the hit to his championship lead, Quartararo says he “would not think like it was a disaster”, adding: “I felt something was different. Today, something went wrong.

“Last year, 2019, everything was normal apart from mistakes on the front tyre.

“But I don’t know what happened today that from the first lap it looked like my rear tyre was [not working properly].

“So, we need to check deeply, I don’t want to blame nothing, but honestly it was a weird feeling on the first laps to the end of the race.”

Read Also:

Quartararo says the tyre issue meant he didn’t have the same grip as he’d had all weekend, nor stopping power or traction, and the fact Aragon is a “mess” for a Yamaha to overtake on only compounded his woes.

“I don’t want to say it’s the tyre, but the feeling I had today I never had all weekend, and straight away from the first lap I didn’t have the stopping performance I had, not the grip, not the traction.

“So, something went wrong. And then in that track to overtake for us is quite a mess, because from Turn 15 to Turn 1, we lose three or four tenths, then I need to recover on the corners and I can’t overtake.

“So, it’s something a little bit difficult.” 

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Previous article

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Next article

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

53 min
2
Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

1 h
3
Formula 1

Italian GP: Ricciardo gives McLaren first F1 win since 2012

3 h
4
MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

21 min
5
Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

6 h
Latest news
Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

21m
“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

1 h
MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"
MotoGP

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

2 h
Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win

4 h
Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary”
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary”

8 h
Latest videos
Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win 00:42
MotoGP
55m

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win

Moto GP: Vinales' style 00:36
MotoGP
Sep 11, 2021

Moto GP: Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Sep 11, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix

Moto GP: Marquez explains anger at Aragon FP2 crash 00:46
MotoGP
Sep 11, 2021

Moto GP: Marquez explains anger at Aragon FP2 crash

MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes 00:51
MotoGP
Sep 10, 2021

MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness" Aragon GP
MotoGP

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium British GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying British GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

Trending Today

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

Italian GP: Ricciardo gives McLaren first F1 win since 2012
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Ricciardo gives McLaren first F1 win since 2012

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.