Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by “end of June”

The reigning world champion is yet to commit to Yamaha beyond his current contract, which is up at the end of 2022, and has been linked to a move away from the marque.

During the Austin weekend, Quartararo’s manager revealed rival teams had been in touch, while Quartararo himself said earlier in the year his future was open having been unhappy with a lack of progress made by Yamaha in finding more speed from its engine.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com during this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, Jarvis says the marque is in constant contact with Quartararo’s management over a new deal and hopes to have everything in place by the end of June.

“Yeah, we’ve been in touch of course,” Jarvis said when asked what the situation is currently with Quartararo negotiations.

“We are always in touch with his management, and we are – I can say – in close contact with each other at the moment, putting together what we believe will be an attractive package and proposal for him for the future.

“For sure, he’s our priority number one. There’s no question about that, I think that’s obvious to everybody.

“I would like to believe Yamaha is also in his mind his best option.

“So, important for us in this process is for him to feel confident and comfortable with the programme we’re going to put together for 2023 and 2024.

“So, that’s more important. Since he made a good result [in Portugal], a lot of people have said ‘this will have an influence on the negotiations’.

“Not really, because the whole thing is not about this season, not about today and tomorrow. It’s all about whether he has confidence in our programme for the next two years.

“Of course I do [have a timeline in mind on when the deal should be done], but I’ll give you the political answer.

“So, I would say prior to the summer break, by the end of June in my opinion we should be concluded. And it would be nice if we could do it before then.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha is also in the process of discussing a new deal with satellite squad RNF for the 2023 campaign, having only committed to a one-year contract with the team when it rebranded following Petronas SRT’s surprise exit last season.

Although admittedly unhappy with the results of the RNF squad so far in 2020 – which has scored just one top 10 in the first five races – Jarvis says Yamaha is satisfied with the structure and is “optimistic” it will renew its deal.

“Due to the fact that many things changed during the middle of last season [with Petronas SRT], unexpected changes such as the cancellation of the Moto3 and Moto2 programme, the change of title sponsor, there were many reasons why we felt it would be prudent to enter into that deal on a year-by-year basis,” Jarvis stated.

“So, I would say at the moment we are happy with the collaboration we have together.

“I think the team is finding some stability.

“It’s been a very difficult situation for that team, I think the whole transition over the winter was a tough, tough job for them to make that big transition from their previous organisation to the current one.

“But they seem to be stable now. Are we happy with the performance results so far? No, I don’t think we are.”

He later added: “But I would say from a team perspective they are doing fine. We have until at the latest by end of June to make our decision, but I’m optimistic there too we will renew with RNF.”