13-year-old Keelan Harvick joins Toyota development driver program

At just 13 years old, Keelan Harvick will now follow the highly successful Toyota pipeline as one of the manufacturer's development drivers.

“I’m really grateful to have this kind of opportunity with Toyota Racing Development,” said Harvick. “To have their support and be able to represent ExxonMobil, it doesn’t get much better. I’m still getting experience, but it’s going to be a privilege to be part of the TRD program and learn from the other drivers.”

At the end of last year, Harvick became the youngest-ever winner of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway. He then won at Florence Motor Speedway’s Icebreaker earlier this month, becoming the youngest winner of that event while also earning his first career LMSC victory. His accomplishments also include the The 2024 INEX Young Lions National title, four zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model wins, and two CARS Tour West Pro Late Model Series wins.

Keelan is the son of Kevin Harvick, who won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and 60 races in his Hall of Fame career.

“Everyone at Toyota and TRD are excited to welcome Keelan into the TOYOTA RACING family,” said Tyler Gibbs, president of TRD's American branch. “Keelan has proven himself on-track, and despite his young age, has continued to be wise beyond his years with his professionalism and work ethic off of it. TRD is thrilled to partner with Keelan and his family as Keelan continues to develop his racing craft. We see a bright future ahead for him, and everyone at Toyota is proud to be part of his journey.”

Keelan will compete in dozens of late model races this year and will partner with Rackley W.A.R. in the No. 62 Toyota Camry with ExxonMobil as the sponsor.