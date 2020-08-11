NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II / Breaking news

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"

shares
comments
Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"
By:
Aug 11, 2020, 5:00 PM

Chase Elliott has a pretty solid record on the NASCAR Cup Series’ road courses but he still harbors some concern entering Sunday’s inaugural race on the Daytona road course.

Track atmosphere
Start action
Track overview, atmosphere
Turn 4 Skid Pad Chicane
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt

Once it became clear the series’ annual stop at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR elected to utilize the 3.57-mile course at Daytona International Speedway as a substitute.

There was one big caveat, however – no practice and qualifying and Cup drivers were not allowed to enter the ARCA, Xfinity or Truck races this weekend to gain additional track time.

Even the course is slightly changed for the 10 drivers who have run the Rolex 24 previously – a chicane has been added off Turn 4 to slow speeds down the frontstretch.

Read Also:

“I’ve never entered a race like that where you literally just have no idea what to expect,” said Elliott, who has won the two previous races at Watkins Glen. “Road racing, in my opinion, is a lot about brake-markers and a lot about visual aids and these nuances around the track that you can see with your eyes to help with your hands and your feet do the right things at the right times.

“Heck, I have no idea where I need to stop on Turn 1 on Sunday; or (Turn) 2 or (Turn) 3 and all the way back around to the start/finish line.

“So, I think that’s going to be super, super difficult for everybody. And it’s going to be one of those things where you have to creep up on it and it’s a hard guess.”

The only substitute available for drivers at this point has been time in a simulator or competing on iRacing, which recently added the course to its track lineup.

“We can run in the sims and iRacing and all those things until we’re blue in the face. But ultimately that doesn’t, in my opinion, give you the visual aids that you need to do the right things at the right times,” Elliott said.

“The only way to get that is laps around the race track and 65 laps is not really a ton of time to figure those things out. So, learn and learn fast and try not to make any big time mistakes in doing it.”

Elliott, 24, is already locked in the playoffs thanks to a victory in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway and while he remains fifth in the series standings, he was as high as second at one point.

Elliott enters the race with three consecutive top-10 finishes but he and his Hendrick Motorsports teammates have appeared to be off a bit on race-winning speed of late.

Any road course event typically puts teams on a more equal footing and Sunday’s race has the possibility for unpredictable results.

“I think this weekend is going to be a big time challenge for everyone,” Elliott said. “I think the one guy that I look at that really has a leg up is Kyle (Busch), having come off (the Rolex 24) this year.

“In fact, I think if we all knew that we were going to be doing this road course, you probably would have seen all of us trying to get in that 24-Hour race this year to go and do it. But you never know with things like that.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge. I think it’s going to be a fun challenge for everyone.”

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets

Previous article

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona II
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

The keys to KTM's meteoric rise in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary
3h

The keys to KTM's meteoric rise in MotoGP

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

Latest news

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
19m

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
2h

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets

JGR names Christopher Bell as Jones' replacement for 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

JGR names Christopher Bell as Jones' replacement for 2021

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire

Trending

1
MotoGP

The keys to KTM's meteoric rise in MotoGP

3h
2
Formula 1

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"
NAS

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets
NAS

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets

JGR names Christopher Bell as Jones' replacement for 2021
NAS

JGR names Christopher Bell as Jones' replacement for 2021

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire
NAS

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader
NAS

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.