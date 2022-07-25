Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono Next / Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs
NASCAR Cup / Pocono Interview

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

Chase Elliott will take whatever benefits due him from being declared the unexpected winner of Sunday’s race at Pocono but remains adamant he would prefer to win on the track.

Jim Utter
By:

Hours after Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway, NASCAR announced race winner Denny Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch had failed post-race inspection were both disqualified. That elevated third-place Elliott to the win.

Joe Gibbs Racing will not appeal the penalty and so, the amended results are now official.

Read Also:

Elliott said he and his father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, were flying home when the decision was made and they didn’t learn of it until they landed in Georgia.

“I was just surprised by that. It’s something I don’t ever recall happening throughout the time that I’ve watched NASCAR and the Cup Series,” Elliott said. “Certainly, I’ve been part of some situations like this over my short track racing career. I know it happens.

“It’s not a complete shock in other types of racing. But on the Cup side, it’s not something we’re accustomed to seeing. I don’t think any driver wants to win that way – I certainly don’t.”

NASCAR said there were modifications made to the front fascia of both JGR cars that affected aerodynamic performance.

This is the first time a Cup Series race winner has been disqualified since NASCAR implemented its new post-race inspection rules in 2019. Race winner disqualifications have happened previously in both the Xfinity and Truck series.

Pending a change on appeal, Elliott will be credited with the win – his series-leading fourth of the 2022 season – although he never led a lap in the race.

Primarily for that reason, Elliott said the win doesn’t change the fact that his team needs to improve its performance based on Sunday’s on-track results.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, M&M's Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, M&M's Toyota Camry

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

“In my personal opinion, we got beat on track and from a balance perspective with our car, it could have been better,” he said. “That’s really where my head was at when we left and that’s really where my heads at today.

“Certainly, a very unique situation. I suppose it’s a product of this car and NASCAR trying to make sure is kind of living within the guidelines they set with this thing I guess. I don’t know really know the details of what went on.”

Regardless of whether there is an appeal or how it turns out, Elliott said there won’t be much celebrating by himself of his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports with how this win was obtained.

“Look, I don’t know it’s a win I’m going to celebrate anyway,” he said. “For me, I don’t really feel right celebrating someone else’s misfortune, No. 1, and No. 2, it could change by Thursday or Friday or whenever.

“It’s not necessarily something I’m proud of or something I’m going to boast about throughout the course of this situation. I thought we were very fortunate to run third to be honest with you. I thought for us to get back to the top-five was really a good day.

“No race car driver wants to win that way. I crossed the line third. That’s kind of how I’m looking at it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono
Previous article

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono
Next article

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs Pocono
NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono Pocono
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

Joe Gibbs Racing took full responsibility for the issue that forced NASCAR to disqualify two of its NASCAR Cup Series teams from Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

Chase Elliott will take whatever benefits due him from being declared the unexpected winner of Sunday’s race at Pocono but remains adamant he would prefer to win on the track.

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

The race winner and runner-up in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race were disqualified leaving third-place Chase Elliott with the unexpected victory.

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"

Ty Gibbs had no plans to make a start in the NASCAR Cup Series this season but as often happens, plans change.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.