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NASCAR Cup Richmond

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Richmond 2026

The battle to make the Chase becomes increasingly clear with just two races left before the reset

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

With just two races left before the Chase reset, Denny Hamlin holds a 115-point lead in the championship. After the reset, it will be reduced to just 25 over whoever is second. After Richmond, that driver is now Ryan Blaney, who jumped back ahead of Ty Gibbs.

The biggest mover in the standings was easily Joey Logano, rocketing up four positions to ninth after winning the Cup race at Richmond. The biggest loser was Carson Hocevar for the second consecutive week, dropping three spots to 11th after being the lone DNF on Saturday night.

In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric pulled himself off the bubble with his best result of the season, collecting a lot of stage points and finishing third.

Suddenly, Shane van Gisbergen is now on the bubble, but he is a full 50 points clear of his closest pursuer -- Ryan Preece in 17th. Ross Chastain, who made big gains at Iowa, fell back to -63pts after Cindric's big day.

The top seven drivers in the standings have mathematically clinched a spot in the Chase after Richmond. The Cup Series now heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Richmond (Race 24 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 969 --
2 Ryan Blaney 854 +1
3 Ty Gibbs 842 -1
4 Tyler Reddick 831 --
5 Chase Briscoe 715 --
6 Chase Elliott 695 +1
7 Christopher Bell 695 -1
8 Kyle Larson 660 +2
9 Joey Logano 659 +4
10 Christopher Bell 653 -1
11 Carson Hocevar 645 -3
12 William Byron 630 -1
13 Daniel Suarez 618 -1
14 Bubba Wallace 587 --
15 Austin Cindric 574 +1
16 Shane van Gisbergen 567 -1
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Ryan Preece 517 --
18 Ross Chastain 504 --
19 Brad Keselowski 489 --
20 Erik Jones 486 --
21 Michael McDowell 463 --
22 AJ Allmendinger 442 --
23 Todd Gilliland 428 --
24 Zane Smith 418 --
25 Austin Dillon 400 +2
26 Riley Herbst 399 -1
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 389 -1
28 John Hunter Nemechek 388 --
29 Alex Bowman 340 --
30 Josh Berry 337 --
31 Noah Gragson 307 --
32 Cole Custer 287 +1
33 Ty Dillon 284 -1
34 Connor Zilisch 257 --
35 Cody Ware 191 --
36 Casey Mears 12 --
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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