Dale Jr. defends Hamlin, compares it to Waltrip ‘01 celebration

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
First Practice in
1 day
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
7 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
21 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
28 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
35 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
42 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
56 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
63 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
70 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
76 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
84 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
91 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
98 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
105 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
112 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
119 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
126 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
133 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
139 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
147 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
168 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
175 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
182 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
188 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
196 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
202 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
209 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
217 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
224 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
231 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
238 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
245 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
252 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
259 days
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dale Jr. defends Hamlin, compares it to Waltrip ‘01 celebration

Dale Jr. defends Hamlin, compares it to Waltrip ‘01 celebration
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 1:27 AM

The Dale Jr. Download returned Wednesday on NBCSN with Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussing the 62nd running of the Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 Race Winner: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Daytona 500 Race Winner: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang, crash
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Ryan Newman with his daughters Brooklyn Sage, Ashlyn Olivia
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express celebrates in victory lane
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry crossing the line to victory

Earnhardt took aim at the criticism surrounding Denny Hamlin's post-race celebration following Ryan Newman's violent airborne accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

"I was focusing on our car, and everybody started celebrating it around us," team owner Joe Gibbs explained in the post-race press conference then. "So, I say to everybody out there, some people may have saw us and said, 'Well, these guys are celebrating when there's a serious issue going on.' So, I apologize to everybody, but we really didn't know. We got in the winner's circle, and that's when people told us later on. So I wanted to explain that to everyone."

Hamlin released a statement on Twitter, saying he had "no idea" how bad the situation was.

 

Newman was said to be in 'serious condition' but that the injuries were 'not life threatening' in a press conference with NASCAR Monday evening.

"Denny (Hamlin) goes and celebrates his win and he caught a lot of flak for that. I didn't feel like that was deserving. I appreciate Joe Gibbs issuing an apology but I didn't really feel like it was necessary," Earnhardt Jr. said during Wednesday's show.

He compared the situation to that following the 2001 Daytona 500 when an elated Michael Waltrip did not know how severe the accident of Dale Earnhardt Sr. was while celebrating his shock victory.

"If people think back, even with Dad's accident in 2001, I mean Michael (Waltrip) celebrated. He was in Victory Lane with his entire team celebrating, the team owned by my Dad before they finally were getting the right information. No one in that moment went 'Oh how dare Michael be celebrating until we figure out what's going on with Earnhardt.' It's just a different time and people react differently to those type of situations. I think they're being overly critical of Denny and his team.

"It's unfortunate that someone in that camp did not get to Denny quicker and tell him to pause and hold on his celebration. it didn't happen, and it's unfortunate, but it's not that anyone is right or wrong. It's just how it played out."

 

Thankfully, this incident had a far more positive outcome than 2001 with Newman discharged from Halifax Medical Center less than 48 hours after the crash, walking out of the hospital with his family.

Ross Chastain will replace him in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Read Also:

Ryan Newman with his daughters Brooklyn Sage, Ashlyn Olivia

Ryan Newman with his daughters Brooklyn Sage, Ashlyn Olivia

Photo by: Roush Fenway Racing

Ross Chastain to sub for Newman at Las Vegas

Ross Chastain to sub for Newman at Las Vegas
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Ryan Newman
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

21 Feb - 23 Feb
First Practice Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
Final Practice
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
Qualifying
Thu 20 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
Race
Thu 20 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
Latest results Standings

