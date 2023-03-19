Keselowski revels in "heck of a battle" with Logano

Although Logano led the most laps, Keselowski grabbed the lead for the first time on Lap 209 when a multi-car wreck erupted at the front of the field.

From the restart on Lap 217 to the finish on Lap 260, the remainder of the race turned into a battle between the former Team Penske teammates, much of it side-by-side with Keselowski on the outside and Logano on the inside.

As the field headed toward Turn 3 on the final lap, Logano went to the outside of Keselowski, and thanks to a big push from Christopher Bell, was able to clear him for the lead. Logano held on for the win as Keselowski took second in a photo finish with Bell.

“The bottom row came with a huge run. I don’t know how and I thought I had it blocked and Joey just kept shaking and his car didn’t stall out,” Keselowski said. “I couldn’t get the push down the back (stretch).

“A great run all-in-all for our (team). We were right there. I’m glad a Ford won. It was a heck of a battle.”

Getting closer to Victory Lane

Keselowski was trying to snap a 66-race winless streak but perhaps most importantly trying to earn his first win at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

He left Team Penske – where he was teammates with Logano – to become an owner/driver for RFK beginning last season.

“Yeah, (we’re) night and day from where we were a year ago – 100 percent,” he said. “Keep running like this, the good finishes and the wins will happen.”

While the weekend’s Truck and Xfinity series races featured numerous wrecks and cautions – which has become more come at Atlanta since its reconfiguration to a superspeedway-style track – Sunday’s wild final laps finished under green.

“The coolest thing about this is two veterans showed that you can run a race here side-by-side bump drafting and not wreck the field,” Keselowski said. “It can happen if you race respectfully and I thought everybody did a great job.

“We were right there. I’m proud of my team and the effort, just not much we could do there.”

Logano’s crew chief, Paul Wolfe – who used to work with Keselowski at one time Penske – was equally impressed with the performance put on by the two drivers.

“Brad is great at this type of racing. I was listening to him and T.J. (Majors, his spotter), racing side-by-side, all the information he was getting,” Wolfe said of Keselowski. “Obviously, he’s very good at blocking, being able to manage the lead. I know that.

“The fact that Joey was able to make some of those moves that he did on him was pretty impressive. I know, like I said, how well Brad understands this type of race, how good he is at it.”