Subscribe
Previous / Matt Crafton to sub for Cody Ware in Bristol Dirt Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Bristol Qualifying report

Kyle Larson beats Austin Dillon to Bristol Dirt Cup pole

A wild, first lap pass in his heat race helped earn Kyle Larson the pole for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Bristol Dirt Track.

Jim Utter
By:

Larson, who won a dirt Late Model race he sponsored earlier this week, went from sixth to first on the first lap of his 15-lap heat race and held on for the win.

Larson collected a total of 15 points (finishing position and pass points) which gave him the pole. It’s his second of the 2023 season and 16th of his career.

Austin Dillon, who won Heat 1, will line up second Sunday night, J.J. Yeley will start third, Christopher Bell fourth and Kyle Busch rounds out the top-five.

Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron rounded out the top-ten.

Heat 4

Bubba Wallace held off a tough challenge from Busch to take the win in Heat 4 and collected 10 points.

Austin Cindric ended up third, Jonathan Davenport was fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Wallace started on the pole and quickly built a solid lead over Davenport.

On Lap 9, Daniel Suarez spun around off Turn 2 and came to a stop on the track, which brought out a caution. The race returned to green with Wallace still in the lead.

Busch moved into second on Lap 10 as Cindric powered to third.

Heat 3

Larson rushed to the front on the first lap and led the whole way to take the win in Heat 3 and collected 15 points.

“It’s cool, I guess,” Larson said. “I didn’t expect to be able to go for the lead there on the first lap.”

Ryan Preece was second, Yeley third, Erik Jones fourth and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-five.

Jones started on the pole but Larson, who started sixth, blasted to the lead and led Lap 1.

By Lap 4, Preece had worked his way into second and began trying to run down Larson for the lead.

With five laps remaining, Larson held a small lead over Preece with Yeley in third.

Heat 2

Ryan Blaney started on the pole and led all 15 laps on his way to the Heat 2 win and collected 10 points.

Chase Briscoe edged William Byron for second. Harrison Burton finished fourth and Aric Almirola rounded out the top-five.

Briscoe is driving with a broken finger on his left hand, which will require surgery next week. He injured it while participating in the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge this week.

Heat 1

Austin Dillon held off a furious challenge from Tyler Reddick to win the first 15-lap heat race and collected 14 points.

“I had a blast. It’s really fun going back to my dirt days,” Austin Dillon said. “It’s been a while since I got to run some dirt but it came back to me pretty quick.”

Bell was third, Alex Bowman fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Stenhouse started on the pole but Bowman worked his way into the lead on Lap 2.

Austin Dillon got around Bowman on Lap 3 to move into the lead.

On Lap 6, Josh Berry spun around off Turn 2 which brought out a caution. The heat restarted with Austin Dillon leading Reddick.

shares
comments

Matt Crafton to sub for Cody Ware in Bristol Dirt Cup race
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race

Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race

NASCAR Truck
Bristol

Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race

Bowman feels "pretty good about things" despite penalties

Bowman feels "pretty good about things" despite penalties

NASCAR Cup
Bristol

Bowman feels "pretty good about things" despite penalties Bowman feels "pretty good about things" despite penalties

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Larson More from
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix

Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

IndyCar

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick's Chad Knaus: NASCAR penalties "a terrible situation"

Hendrick's Chad Knaus: NASCAR penalties "a terrible situation"

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Hendrick's Chad Knaus: NASCAR penalties "a terrible situation" Hendrick's Chad Knaus: NASCAR penalties "a terrible situation"

Hendrick Motorsports names interim Cup Series crew chiefs

Hendrick Motorsports names interim Cup Series crew chiefs

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Hendrick Motorsports names interim Cup Series crew chiefs Hendrick Motorsports names interim Cup Series crew chiefs

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.