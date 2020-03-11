NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

shares
comments
NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 8:14 PM

NASCAR on Wednesday issued some new guidelines for race weekends in light of the growing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the United States.

In a statement, NASCAR said it remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties.

“In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our consulting physician group to provide technical assistance and to inform policy,” the statement said.

Among the measures which will go into effect this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

¨ All driver/crew chief meetings will be held in open air locations across all series and attendance will be restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries.

¨ All track services meetings will held in open air locations across all series.

¨ NASCAR recommends driver appearances should be structured to ensure that drivers are visible to fans in an open-air setting, such as Q&A sessions.

¨ Drivers should pre-sign autograph items whenever possible, carry their own Sharpie and hero cards should be the primary form for all autographs.

¨ A six-foot buffer will be implemented around the starting grid and driver introduction stage.

¨ All individuals who visit the infield care center demonstrating symptoms potentially consistent with coronavirus will be appropriately handled by medical professionals. All facilities have been provided a standard operating process following CDC guidelines.

“The health, safety and well-being of our industry, employees, media, fans and everyone associated with our events remains our top priority,” the statement said.

“We will remain diligent as we actively monitor this situation with medical experts and health officials.”

Next article
Ryan Newman talks 500 crash: "I was knocked out"

Previous article

Ryan Newman talks 500 crash: "I was knocked out"

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Atlanta

Atlanta

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Red Bull struck an early tech blow against Mercedes

3h
2
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

3
Formula 1

Verstappen demands "level playing field" amid Ferrari row

1h
4
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

5
Formula 1

Video: How F1 is facing up to coronavirus and the Ferrari row

1h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak
NAS

NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

Ryan Newman talks 500 crash: "I was knocked out"
NAS

Ryan Newman talks 500 crash: "I was knocked out"

Kyle Busch needs to be "a hell of a lot better" at Phoenix
NAS

Kyle Busch needs to be "a hell of a lot better" at Phoenix

NASCAR should get the Cup Series championship race it needs
NAS

NASCAR should get the Cup Series championship race it needs

Kevin Harvick on second at Phoenix: "Our (car) was better"
NAS

Kevin Harvick on second at Phoenix: "Our (car) was better"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.