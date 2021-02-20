Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Ben Rhodes snags Daytona Road Course Truck win in 3OTs

By:

In a race dominated by cautions, it was a caution that secured Ben Rhodes’ second consecutive NASCAR Truck Series victory to start the 2021 season.

shares
comments

Rhodes led the way on the start of the third two-lap overtime and managed to remain out front to take the white flag, but as he tried to fend off a charge from Sheldon Creed on the final lap, the caution was displayed again for a truck stopped in the frontstretch chicane.

Rhodes made it back to the checkered flag under caution to secure his win Friday night on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course – one week after his victory on the Daytona oval to start the year.

It's only the third time in series history a driver has started the season winning the first two races.

“It’s unbelievable – I don’t have words for it,” Rhodes said. “I don’t know what to say, this is so cool. I just have to thank my team. ThorSport Racing gave me a truck that handled well and we were fast.

“I’m just thrilled. I don’t what to say. I’ve been on ‘Cloud Nine’ all week and I don’t know what’s above that.”

The win is the fifth of Rhodes’ career and 2021 is now the first season in which he has won more than one race. The victory was also the 200th in the Truck Series for Toyota Racing.

John Hunter Nemechek finished third, Todd Gilliland was fourth and Riley Herbst rounded out the top-five.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap trucks elected to pit with most taking on slick tires if they hadn’t already switched over from wet weather tires.

Raphael Lessard stayed on the track and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 28, followed by Kaz Grala, Matt Crafton and Creed.

Creed quickly powered to the lead on the restart as Crafton moved into second.

With 13 to go, Niece Motorsport teammates Ryan Truex and Carson Hocevar got caught up in an accident leaving pit road.

Hocevar appeared to hit the sand barrels while leaving pit road and Truex slammed into the back of him. Timothy Peters also collected damage from the incident.

During the caution, Creed failed to keep pace with the pace truck and NASCAR penalized him fourth spots for not maintaining speed.

On the restart on Lap 36, Herbst led the way followed by Stewart Friesen, Rhodes, Chandler Smith and Creed.

Through the infield, Rhodes got around Herbst to retake the lead as Creed moved into second.

Moffitt got into Zane Smith just before the entrance of the frontstretch chicane on Lap 37 to bring out another caution. Parker Chase also spun out in the incident.

When the race restarted on Lap 39, Rhodes remained the leader followed by Creed, Herbst and Friesen.

NASCAR displayed the caution again on Lap 40 as two different trucks – Spencer Boyd and Austin Hill – were stalled on the track. The race returned to green on Lap 42 with Rhodes still in command.

Creed got around Rhodes in the infield to reclaim the lead and then the race went back under caution as Tanner Gray and Sam Mayer wrecked, sending the race into overtime.

Rhodes grabbed the lead in Turn 1 but just as he was about to take the white flag, another caution came out for multiple trucks stopped on the course.

Rhodes led the way on the start of the second overtime followed by Creed, Nemechek, Herbst and Grala.

Jennifer Jo Cobb stalled on the track shortly after the restart, sending the race into a third overtime. Rhodes remained out front on the restart.

Stage 2

Lessard claimed the Stage 2 win under caution as John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 4 Toyota came to a stop on the track, forcing NASCAR to display a caution on Lap 24.

 

Grala finished second, Zane Smith third, Austin Wayne Self was fourth and Gilliland rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several trucks elected to pit but Nemechek remained on the track and in the lead.

Chase Purdy had to restart from the rear of the field due to a safety violation during his pit stop.

When the race returned to green on Lap 15, Nemechek was followed by Creed, Chandler Smith, Brett Moffitt and Ryan Truex.

Exiting the infield course after the restart, Creed got around Nemechek to take the lead.

On Lap 16, Bobby Reuse got into the driver’s door of Creed’s No. 2 Chevrolet as Creed was putting him a lap down but the damage did not appear to be significant.

On Lap 20, Zane Smith got around Lessard to move into the second position, 3.4 seconds behind Creed.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Creed maintained an almost 3-second lead as Nemechek reclaimed the second spot.

With four laps to go, Nemechek appeared to fall off the pace and complained about a loss of power.

Creed elected to make a green-flag pit stop on Lap 22 handing the lead over to Lessard.

NASCAR displayed a caution on Lap 23 as Nemechek could not get his No. 4 Toyota re-fired after coming to a stop near the backstretch chicane.

Stage 1

After trading the lead with Creed in a one-lap dash to the finish, Nemechek came away with the Stage 1 victory, his second of the 2021 season.

Chandler Smith was third, Moffitt was fourth and Truex rounded out the top-five.

Rhodes, who started on the pole, got through a mess in Turn 1 and maintained the lead but Nemechek ran him down to move out front as they both exited superspeedway Turn 2.

Halfway through the first stage, Nemechek had built up a more than 2.2-second lead over Creed followed by Rhodes and Truex.

A caution was displayed on Lap 9 when Cory Roper went around in Turn 3 and was able to restart his truck.

Several teams elected to pit but Nemechek remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 12.

NASCAR declared the start of the race would be a “wet weather” start and allowed teams to add rain tires before leaving pit road.

Related video

John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule

Previous article

John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news
Ben Rhodes snags Daytona Road Course Truck win in 3OTs
NSTR

Ben Rhodes snags Daytona Road Course Truck win in 3OTs

Feb 20, 2021
John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule
NSXF

John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule

Feb 17, 2021
Ben Rhodes claims victory in chaotic Truck opener
NSTR

Ben Rhodes claims victory in chaotic Truck opener

Feb 13, 2021
USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021
NSTR

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021

Feb 5, 2021
ThorSport Racing rejoins Toyota, Enfinger moves to part-time
NSTR

ThorSport Racing rejoins Toyota, Enfinger moves to part-time

Feb 4, 2021
Latest videos
Brett Moffitt, Zane Smith tangle in Camping World Trucks race at Daytona Road Course 08:30:52
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Brett Moffitt, Zane Smith tangle in Camping World Trucks race at Daytona Road Course

Triple-overtime night ends with Rhodes earning back-to-back wins at Daytona 08:30:53
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Triple-overtime night ends with Rhodes earning back-to-back wins at Daytona

Camping World Trucks racing in wet conditions on Daytona Road Course 08:30:54
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Camping World Trucks racing in wet conditions on Daytona Road Course

Rhodes’ course at Daytona: ‘I’ve been on Cloud 9 all week’ 08:30:51
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Rhodes’ course at Daytona: ‘I’ve been on Cloud 9 all week’

Ben Rhodes scores ‘biggest win’ of his career 08:27:03
NASCAR Truck
Feb 13, 2021

Ben Rhodes scores ‘biggest win’ of his career

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed

Christopher Bell 'loves' road racing - at least for now
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Christopher Bell 'loves' road racing - at least for now

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

Ben Rhodes snags Daytona Road Course Truck win in 3OTs
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Ben Rhodes snags Daytona Road Course Truck win in 3OTs

John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule

Ben Rhodes claims victory in chaotic Truck opener
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Ben Rhodes claims victory in chaotic Truck opener

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.