Previous / Enfinger returns to GMS Racing for two-year NASCAR Trucks deal
NASCAR Truck / Talladega Race report

Tate Fogleman wrecks to win first Truck race at Talladega

By:

For the second time in three weeks, the winner of a NASCAR race had to travel to Victory Lane from the infield care center.

On the final lap of Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Tate Fogleman spun then-leader John Hunter Nemechek and Tyler Hill plowed into Fogleman as both wrecked across the finish line.

Fogleman – who didn’t lead a lap the entire race – was declared the winner by a scant 0.052 seconds – his first career victory in 46 career starts.

Two weeks ago at Bristol, Tenn., A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric wrecked across the finish line in the Xfinity Series race with Allmendinger coming out with the win.

 

“I knew I just had to push as hard as I could,” Fogleman said. “My truck had damage on the front-end so it wouldn’t really suck up. Without a push from behind I don’t think we would have got there.

“I got the push from behind and stayed aggressive. I knew nobody was going to give me any room. I did all I could pushing and luckily the seas parted and luckily we came away with the win.

“We’ve never finished a superspeedway race before so I really didn’t know what to do. I’ve tried laying back in other races and it never worked. So, we figured we’d stay aggressive, try to stay toward the front. When we missed the first two big wrecks I had a feeling things were going in the right direction.”

Hill was credited with second place, Todd Gilliland third, Nemechek fourth and Ryan Truex rounded out the top-five.

After two of three races in the semifinal round, Truck playoff drivers remain locked out of Victory Lane.

Heading to the last race to qualify for the Championship 4 on Oct. 30 at Martinsville, Va., Nemechek leads the playoff standings, followed by Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and Sheldon Creed.

Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith sit below the cutoff line to make the title race at Phoenix.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap trucks pit with Austin Hill the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 48, Chase Purdy – who stayed out – led the way followed by Austin Hill, Gilliland and Tanner Gray.

Bret Holmes powered into the lead shortly after the restart.

Austin Hill got around Holmes on Lap 50 to take the lead for the first time in the race. Holmes returned to the lead on Lap 51.

On Lap 58, Gilliland gave Austin Hill a big shove which sent him for a spin and triggered a massive 21-truck accident that included numerous playoff contenders, including Zane Smith, Austin Hill and Chandler Smith.

 

NASCAR red-flagged the race for nearly 10 minutes to clean the track of debris. Several drivers topped off on fuel to try to make it to the end of the race.

The race returned to green on Lap 64 with Gilliland out front followed by Creed and Grant Enfinger.

With 30 laps to go, Gilliland led the way followed by Enfinger and Crafton.

Another massive wreck erupted on Lap 76 when Enfinger moved up the track and Creed hit him from behind. Also involved in the incident were Hailie Deegan, Clay Greenfield, Lawless Alan and Friesen.

 

On the restart on Lap 83, Gilliland led the way followed by Crafton, Rhodes, Creed and Nemechek.

With 10 laps to go, Gilliland remained out front as Rhodes moved to second and Purdy third.

Purdy powered into the lead on Lap 93 only to get turned by Gilliland to bring out a caution and send the race into a two-lap overtime.

To start overtime it was Gilliland, Rhodes, Nemechek and Holmes.

Stage 2

Creed outdueled Johnny Sauter on the final lap to take the Stage 2 win.

Zane Smith was third, Crafton was fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap trucks pit with Nemechek the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 26, Nemechek was followed by Crafton, Rhodes and Creed.

Crafton moved into the lead on the restart only to see Nemechek grab it back on Lap 28.

On Lap 29, Bryan Dauzat wrecked off Turn 2 to bring out a caution. A handful of Trucks pit but Nemechek remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed on Lap 34.

Crafton grabbed the lead on the restart only to lose it on Lap 36 to Creed following contact with Nemechek.

 

Nemechek crossed over Creed on Lap 38 to reclaim the lead but lost it to Sauter on Lap 39 as Nemechek got caught in the middle lane and dropped back.

Stage 1

Rhodes held off Austin Hill to take the Stage 1 win, his second stage victory of the 2021 season.

Crafton was third, Friesen fourth and Sauter rounded out the top-five.

Rhodes started on the pole and led the first two laps until Gilliland got around him to take the lead on Lap 3.

Rhodes reclaimed the lead on Lap 4.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Rhodes remained barely ahead of Crafton with Austin hill in third.

Nemechek got a push into the lead on Lap 15 after he was nearly wrecked by contact from Sauter.

Rhodes snuck back in front on Lap 16.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 12 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 99 2:06'18.427     1
2 56 Tyler Hill Chevrolet 99 2:06'18.479 0.052 0.052  
3 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 99 2:06'18.811 0.384 0.332 39
4 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 99 2:06'18.937 0.510 0.126 11
5 40 United States Ryan Truex Chevrolet 99 2:06'19.203 0.776 0.266  
6 04 Cory Roper Ford 99 2:06'19.428 1.001 0.225  
7 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 99 2:06'19.460 1.033 0.032  
8 30 Danny Bohn Toyota 99 2:06'20.862 2.435 1.402  
9 23 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 99 2:06'24.420 5.993 3.558 4
10 41 Keith McGee Chevrolet 99 2:06'24.773 6.346 0.353 1
11 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 99 2:06'31.485 13.058 6.712  
12 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 99 2:06'41.854 23.427 10.369 6
13 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 99 2:06'42.082 23.655 0.228 20
14 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 99 2:07'01.951 43.524 19.869 4
15 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet 99 2:07'11.143 52.716 9.192 11
16 9 Codie Rohrbaugh Chevrolet 98 2:05'27.190 1 Lap 1 Lap  
17 6 United States Norm Benning Chevrolet 98 2:06'39.527 1 Lap 1'12.337  
18 25 Willie Allen Chevrolet 94 2:06'45.507 5 Laps 4 Laps  
19 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 92 2:06'37.727 7 Laps 2 Laps  
20 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 90 2:06'36.819 9 Laps 2 Laps  
21 98 United States Grant Enfinger Toyota 78 1:41'47.813 21 Laps 12 Laps  
22 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 76 1:34'09.844 23 Laps 2 Laps  
23 11 Clay Greenfield Toyota 75 1:33'00.300 24 Laps 1 Lap  
24 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 75 1:33'00.398 24 Laps 0.098  
25 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 75 1:33'00.522 24 Laps 0.124  
26 34 United States Dylan Lupton Toyota 71 1:33'22.220 28 Laps 4 Laps  
27 33 Jason M. Toyota 66 1:25'36.552 33 Laps 5 Laps  
28 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 65 1:25'47.340 34 Laps 1 Lap 1
29 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 63 1:24'29.062 36 Laps 2 Laps  
30 13 United States Johnny Sauter Toyota 61 1:22'41.792 38 Laps 2 Laps 1
31 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb Ford 58 1:10'36.287 41 Laps 3 Laps  
32 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 57 1:08'57.828 42 Laps 1 Lap 1
33 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 57 1:08'58.104 42 Laps 0.276  
34 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 57 1:08'58.135 42 Laps 0.031  
35 51 Dollar Drew Toyota 57 1:08'58.608 42 Laps 0.473  
36 02 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 57 1:08'58.620 42 Laps 0.012  
37 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 57 1:08'58.878 42 Laps 0.258  
38 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 57 1:08'59.155 42 Laps 0.277  
39 28 United States Bryan Dauzat Chevrolet 27 29'55.819 72 Laps 30 Laps  
40 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 23 26'25.257 76 Laps 4 Laps  
