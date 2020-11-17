Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

The ex-JTG Racing car, which Ambrose used to secure his first Xfinity win at Watkins Glen in 2008, has been in Australia since last year, when it was purchased by local motorsport personality Brett 'Crusher' Murray.

It's been mechanically rebuilt since its active career, but aesthetically left untouched since it rolled out of Victory Lane after the Ambrose triumph.

Today it turned its first wheel in anger since arriving down under, Supercars ace Kostecki – who cut his teeth in the junior oval racing ranks in the US – giving it a run at Queensland Raceway.

“That was a blast,” said Kostecki. “You forget just how loud and how cool these cars really are.

“When Crusher asked me to get involved in this project I couldn’t believe my luck. With COVID going on it is difficult to get the the US, but Crusher brought a bit of America to me.

“The car was started once after its rebuild in the US and basically it fired up straight away after a few systems checks today. We didn’t even have to charge the batteries.

“I have driven similar cars in the past, but to be given the keys today to a car with such incredible history is something pretty special.

“The really cool thing is that the car is almost identical to the way it came off the track back in 2008 with every scratch, rub, dent and bump."

Ambrose was offered the chance to drive the car himself, but was unable to make the trip from Tasmania due to state border restrictions.

"The guys sent me some video of the first few laps directly from the track today,” said Ambrose.

“The look and the sound certainly brought back some memories.

“It would have been nice to take up Crusher’s offer to drive it today, but by all accounts Brodie did a pretty good job and I think the smile on his face said it all.”

The car is currently for sale, an online auction through Lloyds sitting at $220,000. Bidding ends on November 28.

According to Murray, today's test run shows proves the new owner will be getting a track-ready piece of Aussie motor racing history.

“It was incredible to see the car out there today in the hands of Brodie,” said Murray.

“The way it looks, the way it sounds, it all just brought back so many memories of that inaugural victory from Marcos more than 12 years ago.

“It will be sad to see it go from the collection, but I am sure the new owner will have the chance to enjoy it even more than I have.

“We have proven today that the car is in terrific shape and can be enjoyed at a decent speed with some confidence.”