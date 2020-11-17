Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

shares
comments
Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner
By:

Supercars young gun Brodie Kostecki sampled Marcos Ambrose's race-winning Ford Fusion NASCAR in Queensland earlier today.

The ex-JTG Racing car, which Ambrose used to secure his first Xfinity win at Watkins Glen in 2008, has been in Australia since last year, when it was purchased by local motorsport personality Brett 'Crusher' Murray.

It's been mechanically rebuilt since its active career, but aesthetically left untouched since it rolled out of Victory Lane after the Ambrose triumph.

Today it turned its first wheel in anger since arriving down under, Supercars ace Kostecki – who cut his teeth in the junior oval racing ranks in the US – giving it a run at Queensland Raceway.

“That was a blast,” said Kostecki. “You forget just how loud and how cool these cars really are.

“When Crusher asked me to get involved in this project I couldn’t believe my luck. With COVID going on it is difficult to get the the US, but Crusher brought a bit of America to me.

“The car was started once after its rebuild in the US and basically it fired up straight away after a few systems checks today. We didn’t even have to charge the batteries.

“I have driven similar cars in the past, but to be given the keys today to a car with such incredible history is something pretty special.

“The really cool thing is that the car is almost identical to the way it came off the track back in 2008 with every scratch, rub, dent and bump."

Ambrose was offered the chance to drive the car himself, but was unable to make the trip from Tasmania due to state border restrictions.

"The guys sent me some video of the first few laps directly from the track today,” said Ambrose.

“The look and the sound certainly brought back some memories.

“It would have been nice to take up Crusher’s offer to drive it today, but by all accounts Brodie did a pretty good job and I think the smile on his face said it all.”

The car is currently for sale, an online auction through Lloyds sitting at $220,000. Bidding ends on November 28.

According to Murray, today's test run shows proves the new owner will be getting a track-ready piece of Aussie motor racing history.

“It was incredible to see the car out there today in the hands of Brodie,” said Murray.

“The way it looks, the way it sounds, it all just brought back so many memories of that inaugural victory from Marcos more than 12 years ago.

“It will be sad to see it go from the collection, but I am sure the new owner will have the chance to enjoy it even more than I have.

“We have proven today that the car is in terrific shape and can be enjoyed at a decent speed with some confidence.”

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
1/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
2/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
3/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
4/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
5/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
6/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
7/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
8/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
9/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
10/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
11/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
12/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
13/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
14/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
15/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
16/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
17/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
18/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
19/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
20/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
21/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
22/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki
23/23

Photo by: Bam Media

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Previous article

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Brodie Kostecki
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

Castroneves ends 21-year Team Penske career in style
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Castroneves ends 21-year Team Penske career in style

2021 Road To Indy schedule revealed, Freedom 100 is deleted
Indy Lights Indy Lights / Breaking news

2021 Road To Indy schedule revealed, Freedom 100 is deleted

Latest news

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021

Trending

1
IMSA

Castroneves ends 21-year Team Penske career in style

2
Formula 1

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

3h
3
NASCAR Canada

Toronto: Jarrad Whissell preview

4
MotoGP

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence

5
Indy Lights

2021 Road To Indy schedule revealed, Freedom 100 is deleted

Latest news

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner
NSXF

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
NSXF

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series
NSXF

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021
NSXF

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
NSTR

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

Latest videos

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’ 07:53:20
NASCAR XFINITY
19h

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’ 02:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 8, 2020

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’ 07:37:55
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas 07:37:53
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas 00:18
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 18, 2020

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.